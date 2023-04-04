PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mysten Labs, a web3 infrastructure company and initial developer of the Sui Network, a Layer 1 blockchain, today announced that it has partnered with Aether Games, a Web3 game development and publishing studio building immersive, blockchain-based games. Through this partnership, Aether will leverage the speed and scalability of Sui’s Layer 1 blockchain to develop engaging Web3 games.

Founded by a team that helped build blockbusters including League of Legends, World of Tanks, and God of War, Aether Games develops next-generation titles that blend high-quality cinematic production with rich, multi-dimensional gameplay experience. Aether’s roster of dark fantasy games – which includes Cards of Ethernity, an NFT-backed collectable card game – are powered by the most innovative Web3 capabilities.

Leveraging Sui’s unique programming language – Move – and its unique gaming infrastructure, Aether Games will create immersive gaming experiences ranging from player-versus-player sessions to in-game universe exploration across products and characters within an universal IP.

“ Aether Games’ mission is to combine fascinating dark fantasy storylines with next-level Web3 technology to create a gaming experience that has never been seen before. We believe that Sui is the right partner to help us reach this goal,” said Jens Peeters, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aether Games. “ Sui’s unmatched core infrastructure is uniquely designed to support innovative, high-performing Web3 games, and will enable us to create highly entertaining and highly profitable games for our players. We look forward to working with Sui to move the Web3 gaming space forward.”

“ Aether Games is building a unique gaming experience that includes a number of exciting NFT-based games,” said Evan Cheng, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mysten Labs. “ Sui is built to support fast-growing companies and communities that prioritize driving value for its users, and are thrilled to partner with Aether Games. We look forward to helping them deliver the next generation of engaging Web3 games.”

About Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives of Meta’s Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for web3. Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com

About Sui

Sui is the first Layer 1 blockchain designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater for the next billion users in crypto. Developed by Mysten Labs, Sui is horizontally scalable to support a wide range of dApp development with unrivaled speed at low cost. The first-of-its-kind platform brings users a general-purpose blockchain with high throughput, instant settlement speeds, rich on-chain assets, and user-friendly web3 experiences. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain, designed from bottom up to meet the needs of the next billion users in crypto. Learn more: https://sui.io

About Aether Games

Aether Games is a game development and publishing studio focused on creating engaging gaming experiences for players worldwide. It has already released Cards of Ethernity, a collectible card game backed by NFTs. It is rolling out a series of DeFi games and cinematic offshoots that will position itself as the premier gaming universe in GameFi. Learn more here: https://www.aethergames.io/