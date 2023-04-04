BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading school science supplier Carolina Biological tackles science teacher retention and professional development by partnering with professional association, Association for Science Teacher Education (TheASTE.org). By providing an unprecedented influx of new science teachers with support and resources to get started teaching in science classrooms (e.g., Knowledge Center), Carolina aims to help change the daunting 35 percent turnover of science teachers from the profession during the pandemic, since 2018. Because of this exodus, there is a much greater than normal need for direction, support and guidance for the wave of pre-service and in-service K-12 science teachers. The preparation of science teachers is vitally important to the K-12 educational system and for this reason Carolina is fully supportive of ASTE’s initiatives and their members. This partnership represents the shared goals of both organizations. A lot has changed in science education over the last few years that led to so many teachers leaving, including daily responsibilities, preparation, teaching and learning modalities and challenging new science standards. Educators in training are struggling just to become new educators, as well as learn to implement new science standards.

Carolina is a respected expert in high-quality science education and offers many science materials and resources aligned to NGSS standards that provide ease-of-use and enhanced support with digital, print, and hands-on materials. As part of the partnership with ASTE, Carolina is providing ASTE members with valuable resources to help teachers get started in their classrooms and to learn how to use the wealth of science equipment they may face for the first time in their new schools. Carolina will also provide vouchers for free or discounted supplies from Carolina, once pre-service teachers receive their first teaching assignment, to give teachers an extra boost and get started with science materials they need for their classroom.

Together Carolina and ASTE are working to advocate with a stronger voice for STEM education strategies using emergency Federal funds. Because students fell even further behind in STEM subjects during COVID-19, the Deputy Secretary of U.S. Education, Cindy Marten, recently announced an update to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund. ESSER Funds can now be used for strategic improvements in STEM education. Carolina is helping support all science teachers, as well as new science educators with direct information about how these funds are available now. Carolina can reach out to school district leaders about ESSER funds use for science and STEM investment.

For teachers looking for funding for special projects or ideas for their classroom, school or district, Carolina has a website dedicated to supporting those ideas called Carolina’s Dream Big initiative at https://knowledge.carolina.com/dream-big/. This site provides links to the U.S. Department of Education guidance, information, inspirational ideas and offers a chance for educators to win a $1,000 grant for their idea or provide example projects from other educators that could be purchased using ESSER funds. Custom district proposals and solutions in support of the use of these funds are also available for school and district leaders from Carolina, upon request. The Carolina Knowledge Center site also provides important resources for school district Science leaders, high school and middle school Science Chairs, teachers, and for new teachers with a “New Teacher Resources” section on the Knowledge Center.

“One privilege that I have as ASTE President is making connections and furthering partnerships in spaces dedicated to science teachers and science teacher education, and this collaboration with Carolina is a perfect example of our organizations’ shared commitment,” stated Andrea Borowczak, Ed. D., President of ASTE and Professor and Director of the School of Teacher Education, University of Central Florida.

“We are proud to partner with ASTE, who has a distinguished record of supporting teacher educators, K-12 teachers, scientists, science coordinators and supervisors, and informal science educators as they prepare new science teachers for the nation’s schools,” said Jim Parrish, President and CEO at Carolina Biological Supply Company.