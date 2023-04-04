SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced it has extended its comprehensive patent license agreement with SK hynix, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, for an additional ten years. Effective July 1, 2024, the extension maintains similar financial terms and provides SK hynix with broad access to the full Rambus patent portfolio through mid 2034. Other terms and details are confidential.

“ SK hynix is a longstanding partner and customer, and we are very pleased to extend our strong relationship well ahead of the agreement’s expiration date,” said Luc Seraphin, president and chief executive officer of Rambus. “ Both Rambus and SK hynix are committed to advancing the industry with world-class products and technology, and this extension is a testament to the ongoing value of our intellectual property and our continued product collaborations together.”

