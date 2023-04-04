DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wowza, a leader in live video and video-on-demand (VOD) streaming for over 6,000 businesses worldwide, extends its relationship with AMD with the development of a cutting-edge, high-density, and more eco-friendly live video streaming option.

Wowza has integrated AMD’s video transcoding platform featuring the Alveo U30 Media Accelerator Card and the Video SDK into its Wowza Streaming Engine software. This platform now provides low-latency and high-density media processing through efficient compression and transcoding. Transcoding platforms such as this are ideal for live video, but more than that, they dramatically increase the number of streams that can be processed by a single server and lower the cost of streaming at scale.

“Data centers are looking for low latency, highly scalable, low footprint, and low power solutions to address the exploding demand of live streaming,” said Girish Malipeddi, Director of Product Management & Marketing, AMD. “AMD and Wowza collaborated to bring support for the popular and easy to use Wowza Streaming Engine software on the Alveo U30 media accelerator. Now customers can quickly leverage the benefits of hardware accelerated transcoding and scale their live streaming services efficiently as demand grows."

By increasing the number of video streams that can be processed by a single server, this environmentally friendly streaming technology requires less hardware to power the same number of streams. In combining Wowza’s long-standing and robust media server software with AMD’s highly efficient media acceleration technology, the two companies are participating in a growing effort to reduce server strain and promote greener streaming. Additionally, this low-cost approach makes environmentally friendly streaming more accessible.

“Businesses are seeking ways to reduce their environmental impact while remaining innovative and competitive,” says Jon Duncan, Vice President of Product at Wowza. “We recognize that our Wowza Streaming Engine software, which powers some of the world’s most innovative video streams, is a viable solution for hardware vendors like AMD to help customers become more eco-friendly by offering hardware capable of high-quality streams at manageable infrastructure costs. AMD’s innovative accelerator card, the Alveo U30, is critical to this mission.”

AMD and Wowza will be demonstrating this capability in April at the upcoming NAB Show 2023 in Las Vegas. Wowza’s collaboration with AMD comes at an exciting time, as the company has enhanced its long-standing robust Wowza Streaming Engine product into a hybrid cloud solution with cloud-based functionality, such as CDN, player, and end-to-end analytics.

To learn more about Wowza, visit wowza.com.

ABOUT WOWZA

Wowza has powered 35,000+ video implementations globally across a range of end markets, including media, enterprise, government, aerospace, and healthcare. Wowza’s video on demand and live streaming solutions ensure reliable, secure experiences that businesses can trust from a SOC 2 compliant provider.

AMD, the AMD logo, Alveo, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.