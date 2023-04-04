ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenwood, the digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and businesses, today announced the launch of its Money Moves television series in partnership with AspireTV, the television network that celebrates and reflects Black culture and urban lifestyle. Beginning in April, the Money Moves show will air every Saturday at 10 am ET with host Tanya Sam, a leading tech businesswoman, investor, and philanthropist. The show builds off the success of Greenwood Studios’ “Money Moves” daily podcast, produced by MBE-certified production company Sunwise Media, and will feature conversations with celebrity guests and experts like Rick Ross, Killer Mike, Amanda Seales, Terrell Owens, Angela Yee, Drumma Boy, and more.

“Money Moves has become an invaluable resource for our community of professionals, entrepreneurs and businesses, and we cannot wait to share it with our AspireTV partners and audience,” said Ryan Glover, Chairman and Co-Founder of Greenwood. “Financial education is an essential tool for empowering our communities to prioritize money management and build generational wealth. This is how we close the racial wealth gap.”

Since its launch in October 2021, “Money Moves” has celebrated Black entrepreneurship and empowered its audience with countless educational opportunities. To date, host Tanya Sam has interviewed some of the top leaders and professionals in music, business, and entrepreneurship to inspire the next generation of Black and brown entrepreneurs. By partnering with AspireTV, Greenwood will be able to further expand its audience of business professionals ready to elevate their business acumen and financial skills.

“Money Moves adds another layer of enriching content to our ‘live’ programming vertical, bringing insightful financial and wealth building strategies to our viewers,” said Tina Rodriguez, Senior Director, Programming & Acquisitions at AspireTV. “This series allows us to showcase lifestyle topics on a deeper, yet still entertaining level, and we’re thrilled to debut it during financial literacy month.”

With this partnership, Greenwood Studios continues to expand its selection of financial education content, which includes interview series “Greenwood: The Making of a Black Tech Company,” online directory “Greenbook,” documentary “Untold Stories of Black Wall Street,” the blog “Greenwood Daily,” and much more.

Ri-Karlo Handy, CEO of Sunwise Media, who produced the podcast in partnership with Greenwood and brokered the deal, marks this partnership as the first step in a broader plan to distribute content centered on effective financial literacy tools tailored for communities of color across cable, streaming platforms, and broadcast syndication.

“I’m excited to continue Sunwise Media’s mission to create and distribute content that directly benefits Black consumers and our culture, not only from a content perspective but from a financial one,” said Handy. “I love that we are collaborating with and actively recirculating the dollar among Black vendors, staff and companies like Aspire TV who all serve the community. This model for reinvestment is what Greenwood represents.”

For more information about Money Moves, please visit https://gogreenwood.com/moneymoves/.

About Greenwood

Greenwood is the digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and businesses. Greenwood’s mission is to support financial freedom for minorities through community building, career advancement, and financial services. Greenwood’s flagship product is a best-in-class digital banking service provided by partnering with FDIC-insured banks. Greenwood Inc, includes The Gathering Spot, a private membership network and Valence, the career development and job recruiting platform. The combined community has over 1 million people. Greenwood’s founders include Civil Rights leader Andrew J. Young and Ryan Glover, founder of the Bounce TV Network. Greenwood has raised funding from six of the largest banks including Citi, JPMorgan Chase, PNC and Truist as well as other companies including Pendulum, TTV Capital, Mastercard, and Visa.

About Aspire TV

AspireTV is the television entertainment network that reflects the people and modern-day experiences of Black culture and urban lifestyle in a way that is inspiring, authentic and entertaining. AspireTV offers original scripted and reality series, specials and independent films as well as beloved dramas, contemporary comedies and provocative documentaries that allow you to connect and … see yourself here. The network was launched on June 27, 2012 by Magic Johnson Enterprises. AspireTV is available in the top 25 African American markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.aspire.tv, facebook.com/AspireTV, @TVaspire on Twitter and @TVaspire on Instagram.