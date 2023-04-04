BRATTLEBORO, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LifeDNA, a wellness service and personal genomics company, now provides consumers with curated New Chapter vitamin and supplement recommendations based on their own unique DNA. Through data collected from a non-invasive DNA test, LifeDNA’s pioneering program uses science-backed nutritional insights to help users build custom wellness routines that are entirely rooted in genetics. LifeDNA’s new program creates science-backed reports with personalized insights about an individual’s DNA, including custom New Chapter® vitamin and supplement suggestions as determined by LifeDNA.

To determine an ideal wellness routine for each user, LifeDNA uses nutrigenomics—the relationship between genes and nutrition—to understand an individual’s likelihood of experiencing specific health issues or nutritional needs. Using these nutrigenomic insights, LifeDNA users can gain insight into their overall health and receive personalized reports on wellness, personality, and cognition. Their personalized LifeDNA dashboard also provides daily nutrition tips and customized New Chapter vitamin and supplement recommendations, so individuals can take steps toward improving their everyday health.

“ Choosing supplements to meet your body’s specific needs can be overwhelming,” says Blaine Streisand, CEO, New Chapter. “ At New Chapter, we're passionate about providing our consumers with tools to help them make better decisions on how best to support their body. Applying LifeDNA's cutting-edge technology to this decision can empower individuals to curate their most personalized wellness routine yet! New Chapter vitamins are formulated for absorption, easy to digest, and made using the highest quality ingredients, so they are a great option for LifeDNA users who are looking to optimize their wellness.”

To unlock the dashboard of custom health reports, users can order their non-invasive LifeDNA home test kit online from LifeDNA for $149. For those who already have taken a DNA test, individuals can upload their results to the LifeDNA website for $60. All DNA and personal data is processed by LifeDNA according to their policies – New Chapter only provides product information for vitamin and supplement recommendations.

“ Over the years, we’ve seen a shift in how people think about wellness, with the next generation seeking more customized solutions to fit their individual needs,” says Cyril Moukarzel, CEO, LifeDNA. “ Starting with a simple DNA test, LifeDNA provides consumers with personalized wellness assessments that help them identify potential weaknesses and nutritional deficiencies. We are thrilled to take this technology one step further, using the power of science to identify the best New Chapter regimen for each user.”

For more information on LifeDNA, the non-invasive DNA test kit and New Chapter vitamins and supplements available through the platform, visit https://partners.lifedna.com/new-chapter/.

ABOUT NEW CHAPTER

New Chapter® is a Vermont-based vitamin and supplement company with a deeply held mission to revolutionize natural wellness. Since 1982, they have been raising the bar to make supplements that work, providing consumers with the nutrition they need to be healthy today and throughout their lives. New Chapter marries ancient healing wisdom and modern science to unlock the full potential of nutrients through fermentation and formulate supplements the body can absorb. They responsibly source excellent quality ingredients from where they grow best, test for purity, potency, and identity, and do it all with non-GMO ingredients and no synthetic fillers. That's Wellness, Well Done.

ABOUT LIFEDNA

LifeDNA is a wellness company that uses genetic testing to provide personalized suggestions for nutrition, fitness, and skincare. LifeDNA is building the Dashboard of the Human Body - a fully integrative approach to wellness and fitness that uses DNA, demographics, lifestyle, biometric data, and more to deliver highly personalized lifestyle optimizations.