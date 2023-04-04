REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aleph Farms, the first company to grow cultivated steaks directly from non-modified cow cells, today announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. As a Participant in the UN Global Compact, Aleph Farms will publish an annual Communication on Progress (COP) to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to responsible business action in support of broader societal goals. It will also engage with more than 18,000 signatories around the world to share strategies for responsible business action.

“Aleph Farms’ operational principles, including our net zero carbon commitment, reflect our comprehensive sustainability mindset and broader mission of supporting a just transition in agriculture. The UN Global Compact is a leading framework for elevating optimal Environmental, Social and Governmental (ESG) practices. We are honored to become a full Participant and help set the standard worldwide for sustainable and responsible food systems,” said Didier Toubia, CEO and Co-Founder of Aleph Farms. “We look forward to joining together with companies around the world to further our shared goals of building a more stable and inclusive global economy, one where all stakeholders have a voice, including and especially those who have been left out of the conversation.”

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries and more than 69 Local Networks. In addition to their commitment to The Ten Principles, which focus on areas like human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, UN Global Compact Participants also take action to further Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Ten Principles are drawn from landmark UN Declarations and Conventions such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, acting as a normative authority for responsible business. As part of its ongoing commitment to abide by these principles, Aleph Farms will submit an annual COP starting in 2024, which will address the company’s commitment to advancing sustainability topics, efforts taken to prevent negative social and environmental impacts, performance indicators and response, remediation, and reporting mechanisms used to reflect on lessons learned. By doing so, Aleph Farms will not only uphold its commitment to people and the planet, but also set the stage for long-term growth.

Aleph Farms is working closely with regulatory agencies around the world as it prepares for the commercial launch of its first product, a cultivated thin-cut steak. The company also plans to produce different cuts of steak as well as other products based on animal cells, such as cultivated collagen, through additional proprietary capabilities. From a single fertilized egg, Aleph Farms can grow thousands of tons of cultivated meat, serving as part of an inclusive transition to sustainable and secure food systems.

Aleph Farms grows cultivated steaks from cells that are isolated from a living cow and not immortalized or genetically modified, avoiding slaughter and achieving reduced environmental impact at scale. The company was co-founded in 2017 by Didier Toubia, The Kitchen Hub by Strauss Group, and Professor Shulamit Levenberg of the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology. Its vision is to ensure unconditional nutrition for anyone, anytime, anywhere.