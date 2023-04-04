WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced its partnership with the 2022 World Champion Houston Astros.

The Astros began featuring Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution at Minute Maid Park on Opening Day, March 30, when the Astros began their 2023 season at home against the Chicago White Sox. Fans will be able to walk through the entrances at a quicker pace, making a more enjoyable security experience.

“Evolv aligns perfectly with our recent efforts to use technology to improve the fan experience at Minute Maid Park,” said Marcel Braithwaite, Senior Vice President of Business Operations for the Astros. “The fact that it streamlines entry without sacrificing security makes it the ideal solution for us.”

Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. It allows security officials to identify threats versus the everyday items people carry in their pockets or bags without always having to stop and check everyone individually.

“It’s exciting for Evolv to be a part of the innovative solutions the Astros are bringing to Minute Maid Park,” said John Baier, Evolv’s Vice President of Sports. “To see a team that just won the World Series continue to work to make things even better for fans is amazing. Evolv is thrilled to be a part of that drive to be the best.”

Minute Maid Park’s Security and Bag Policy

In compliance with MLB and Astros security policies, all guests entering Minute Maid Park are subject to inspection by handheld and walk-through metal detectors as well as other protocols deemed by security staff members.

Bags exceeding 16” x 16” x 8” are prohibited. Backpacks are also prohibited (possible exceptions include diaper bags, single-compartment drawstring bags, and other bags used for medical reasons if they are within the MLB Bag Size requirements to not exceed 16” x 16” x 8”). All bags will be checked at all gates prior to entry.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 500 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

