SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jifflenow, a leading B2B meeting scheduling platform, announced a partnership with Cvent to streamline booking in-person meetings at trade shows and corporate events for mutual customers. Through this partnership, customers can leverage Cvent’s robust event marketing and management solutions while simultaneously tapping into Jifflenow’s powerful automated scheduling, managing, and reporting for face-to-face meetings with customers and prospects. The partnership also enhances integration between the two products for improved data sharing, helping improve the attendee experience and deepen marketers’ visibility into key events and meeting engagement metrics. Jifflenow was also one of the launch partners of the Cvent App Marketplace.

“In this new environment, organizations are managing a more complex Total Event Program, and they’re looking for deeper integrations between their technology solutions to gain a better understanding of attendee engagement across all their events – whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid,” said Cvent Senior Vice President of Sales & Partnerships, Anil Punyapu. “This partnership and enhanced integration will enable our mutual customers to leverage their event engagement data to drive higher lead conversion and, ultimately, enable event marketers to drive greater value across their entire event program.”

Hari Shetty, Jifflenow Founder & CEO, added: “Many global enterprises trust Jifflenow’s powerful B2B meeting scheduling platform. Through this joint partnership, our mutual customers benefit from the unique functionality of our respective technology platforms while helping enterprises increase ROI and optimize their event processes through more productive event teams, a more engaging attendee experience, and superior post-event performance analysis and reporting.”

Jifflenow and Cvent platforms will directly align to streamline event management and event meeting scheduling workflows, providing a more seamless user experience. Through this integration, organizations will drive greater business growth through enhanced scheduling between customers, sales teams, experts, and executives attending events. Additional benefits of the integration between Cvent and Jifflenow include:

Syncing Cvent Registration Data to Jifflenow to Enhance Attendee Engagement

Allows meeting schedulers to see who has registered for the event in real-time

Ensure emails and contact info match between registration and meeting invitations

Supports the business rule that only registered attendees can be invited to meetings

Syncing Jifflenow Meetings Data to the Cvent Platform

Cvent Attendee Hub becomes the one source of truth for attendee calendars

Jifflenow meetings can be visible on the event’s Attendee Hub Event App

Attendees can see if the sessions they signed up for conflict with meetings scheduled using Jifflenow

About Jifflenow

Jifflenow is the world’s #1 B2B meeting scheduling automation platform that helps marketing and sales teams automate booking meetings and sign-ups for sessions at events and through digital campaigns. The cloud-based platform offers advanced outbound and inbound request processes making it easy for its enterprise customers to generate thousands of high-quality B2B engagements. The enterprise-class SaaS includes on-demand reports, multi-level security, GDPR compliance, integration with leading CRM, marketing automation, video conferencing, and event management applications. Jifflenow is the most trusted B2B meeting scheduling platform, with a customer roster that includes hundreds of enterprise customers and more than 60 Fortune 1000 companies. For more information, please visit jifflenow.com.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with approximately 4,900 employees and approximately 22,000 customers worldwide as of December 31, 2022. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.