ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FullStory, the leader in digital experience intelligence (DXI), today announced that Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, has selected the FullStory DXI platform to help provide the best possible digital products and experiences to its customers.

Through the FullStory platform, companies can understand, measure, and improve digital products and experiences based on insights into not only what users are doing, but why. Now product, engineering, and customer success teams at Mouser can easily collaborate to optimize activity and engagement, and iterate quickly and confidently to address frustrations and stumbles along the digital user journey.

"Mouser serves customers in over 100 countries through the company's e-commerce platform,” said Hayne Shumate, Senior Vice President, E-Business at Mouser. “Our direct business serves the largest technology companies in the world, as well as students and hobbyists. It is important for us to understand how all of these communities experience our websites in order for us to constantly improve. FullStory helps deliver this understanding whether we are looking at a single user session or aggregated behaviors."

By combining quantitative and qualitative data, the FullStory platform offers diagnostic insights and surfaces top opportunities to make digital improvements that grow revenue. More than 3,300 companies in 70 countries currently use FullStory to perfect web and mobile products and experiences.

About FullStory

FullStory's digital experience intelligence (DXI) platform enables businesses to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across sites and apps. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and privately held with backing from Permira, Kleiner Perkins, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Stripes, Dell Technologies Capital, and Salesforce Ventures.