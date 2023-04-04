TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruLite Health is joining forces with Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) to create healthcare’s first Health Equity Coaching Certification program. This dynamic collaboration seeks to create a new role specifically designed to enhance an organization’s ability to create advocacy at the patient level and address health equity issues that negatively impact outcomes. As a component of TruLite’s TruityTM health equity platform, this new coaching role is integrated into the workflow and incorporates personalized health equity insights into tailored sessions delivered by TruLite’s coaches or certified client care team members.

Morehouse School of Medicine is one of the nation’s leading primary-care oriented medical schools and has decades-long experience in promoting health equity. The partnership will leverage MSM’s curriculum and expertise to design an innovative health equity training program to support Truity™, the industry’s first comprehensive health equity platform, and its health equity coaches. The new program will set the standard for health equity coaching and will be a core requirement for all certified TruLite Health Equity Coaches.

“We are excited to extend Morehouse School of Medicine’s health equity training expertise into TruLite’s comprehensive platform delivery via a new coaching role dedicated to supporting patients, providers, and the whole care team,” said Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, FACOG, President and CEO, Morehouse School of Medicine. “TruLite’s ability to address equity issues at the point of care coupled with ongoing patient support via coaching is the type of innovation we need to see to reduce the impact of inequitable care.”

Powered by personalized insights from the world’s largest health equity knowledge base, the TruLite Health platform will allow coaches to tailor their discussions to meet the patient’s unique goals for their health outcomes. Each patient may include family members, friends, and care team members in the coaching sessions to build adherence and support for their care plan.

“In our first meeting we immediately recognized the potential synergy between our organizations,” said Alan Roga, MD, CEO of TruLite Health. “A key component of our multi-level intervention approach relies on specialized health equity coaches educating and empowering the patient to drive social and behavioral change. There is no better partner than Morehouse School of Medicine to enable this strategic element of our platform.”

Certification training is subject to TruLite availability and is anticipated to be available in April 2023.

About Morehouse School of Medicine

Founded in 1975, Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) is among the nation's leading educators of primary care physicians, biomedical scientists, and public health professionals. An independent and private historically-Black medical school, MSM was recognized by the Annals of Internal Medicine as the nation's number one medical school in fulfilling a social mission—the creation and advancement of health equity. Morehouse School of Medicine's faculty and alumni are noted for excellence in teaching, research, and public policy, as well as exceptional patient care. MSM is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award doctoral and master's degrees. To learn more about programs and donate today, please visit www.msm.edu or call 404-752-1500.

About TruLite Health

TruLite Health offers the industry’s first comprehensive health equity platform committed to breaking the chain of systemic inequity in healthcare and rebuilding patient trust. Truity™, our enterprise solution, brings together a proprietary clinical knowledge base of health equity insights and recommendations with patient-specific clinical and social data sets, enabling care teams to offer actionable clinical, social, and behavioral interventions at the point of care for diverse populations.

TruLite’s unique health equity platform supports health systems, payers, and large employers to take swift action by closing health equity care gaps resulting in better patient outcomes, improved provider performance, and lower overall cost of care.

