CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Labelmaster, the leading provider of labels, packaging and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced that it has been recognized by General Motors (GM) as a 2022 Supplier of the Year.

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our efforts to support General Motors’ global supply chain for the second year in a row,” said Alan Schoen, president, Labelmaster. “Labelmaster is committed to providing the automotive industry with global regulatory expertise, technology solutions and end-to-end management services for safely and compliantly packaging and transporting large format lithium batteries and other dangerous goods throughout the supply chain.”

“We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry,” said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team.”

Each year, GM’s Supplier of the Year recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

Transporting large format lithium-ion batteries or cellular module assemblies (CMAs) efficiently and compliantly means nailing every detail. Don’t take it on yourself—partner with the industry experts. To learn more about how Labelmaster can make your large format lithium battery and CMA transport compliant, efficient and stress-free, visit https://www.labelmaster.com/large-lithium-battery-transport or contact us at lithiumbattery@labelmaster.com.

About Labelmaster

For more than five decades, Labelmaster has been the go-to source for companies – big and small – to navigate and comply with the complex, ever-changing regulations that govern the transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials. From hazmat labels and UN-certified packaging, hazmat placards and regulatory publications, to advanced technology and regulatory training, Labelmaster’s comprehensive offering of industry-leading software, products, and services helps customers remain compliant with all dangerous goods regulations, mitigate risk and maintain smooth, safe operations. Labelmaster's dedication to supporting its customers' operational and compliance needs is enhanced through its unmatched industry expertise and consulting services, which serve as a valuable resource for customers to answer difficult and commonplace regulatory questions. Whether you're shipping hazardous materials by land, air, or sea, Labelmaster is your partner in keeping your business ahead of regulations and compliant every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.labelmaster.com.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.