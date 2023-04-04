NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio analytics and research platform, announced today that they have been approved as an audio attribution partner by Spreaker, a multi-faceted podcast platform and global leader in podcast ad technology. As a result, the 50,000+ creators and brands that use the Spreaker platform to distribute their podcast content can elect to utilize Veritonic’s full-funnel attribution capabilities to optimize and further increase the ROI of their audio campaigns.

"At Spreaker, we remain committed to providing our users with the tools they need to make smarter and more informed decisions around the audio they create and share,” said Francesco Baschieri, CEO and co-founder of Spreaker. “The performance data that the Veritonic platform provides is indispensable for planning, executing, and enhancing current and future audio campaigns. We take pride in this partnership as we collectively work to further the growth of the audio landscape through insightful and actionable data and analytics.”

“We are pleased to support Spreaker in providing their publishers and creators with the comprehensive data and analytics they need to meaningfully connect with their audiences and increase ROI,” said Scott Simonelli, Chief Executive Officer of Veritonic. "Our built-for-audio attribution and brand lift capabilities provide incomparable, full-funnel audio campaign lifecycle management and measurement in one easy-to-use, intuitive platform.”

Veritonic’s Attribution solution enables users to glean actionable insights from top-of-the-funnel branding initiatives through bottom-of-the-funnel conversions & transactions. Through an intuitive and interactive dashboard, brands can determine which publisher and specific ads had the highest impact and use that data to optimize ad performance.

Veritonic’s Attribution solution is available now via self-serve or managed service. For more information or to get started, visit www.veritonic.com or contact sales@veritonic.com.

About Veritonic

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

About Spreaker

Spreaker is a multi-faceted podcast platform that provides both independent content creators and established publishers with the tools and support to launch, grow and monetize their podcasts easily and fast. As a global leader in podcast ad technology, Spreakers' technology powers some of the most prominent programmatic ad marketplaces in the podcasting industry. Spreaker is an iHeartMedia-owned company since its acquisition in 2020. For more information visit spreaker.com