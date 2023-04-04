PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has successfully completed the second of two integrations for its CAVU eLicense solution between the Office of the State Bank Commissioner (OSBC) of Kansas and the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System and Registry (NMLS).

“Before having Tyler’s solution in place, our staff manually updated or evaluated thousands of daily updates, including filings, licenses, and supervision records. In addition, we enlisted financial examiners to help with data entry for payment updates during renewal season, which would take them several hours each day,” said Matt Hodges, director of information technology, OSBC of Kansas. “Now, license changes are evaluated and automatically updated each day, and payment updates only take the team minutes each day to process. Having this technology in place frees up many hours of manual work, allowing financial examiners and other agency staff to provide better service to licensees.”

NMLS is a national database that supports financial institutions and is the sole system of licensure for mortgage companies for 58 state agencies and for Mortgage Loan Originators for 59 state and territorial agencies. Tyler’s recent updates to its CAVU eLicense system have enabled the OSBC of Kansas to import critical NMLS data more easily.

The first of two integrations allowed Tyler’s CAVU eLicense system to automatically bring in the daily changes from NMLS that related to Kansas, allowing OSBC staff to no longer have to make these changes to their records manually. Following the second integration, the system brings in payment information from NMLS. As licenses are renewed, licensees can pay through NMLS, and the payment information is then updated in the CAVU eLicense system through a streamlined, automated process, saving OSBC many hours of manual work. In addition to the time savings and reduction of tedious data entry, the system has also improved data accuracy and increased job satisfaction for OSBC team members.

“We’re proud to be a trusted partner for state regulatory agencies such as the OSBC of Kansas, and we are pleased to improve both efficiency and data accuracy as a result of our completed integrations between the OSBC of Kansas and the NMLS,” said Thomas Jackson, general manager of State Regulatory for Tyler.

Tyler’s state regulatory solutions oversee millions of licensees across hundreds of industries, businesses, professions, and license types.

