MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--intoPIX and ERECA introduce a ground-breaking addition to the broadcast industry: the integration of the ultra-low latency JPEG XS codec into the ERECA Stage Racer 2, a complete optical fiber transmission solution for all types of broadcast events.

“intoPIX is proud to collaborate with ERECA to deliver a superior transmission solution for broadcast events, ranging from simple OB interconnect to complex topologies spread over an entire TV compound. The integration of the advanced JPEG XS codec into the ERECA Stage Racer 2 allows for optimized bandwidth usage, zero delay, and preserved video quality, enabling full remote production with unparalleled speed and efficiency,” enthuses Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Marketing and Sales Director at intoPIX.

The Stage Racer 2 supports long-distance transmission for remote production capacity allowing content exchange between distant locations while using dark fiber or SMPTE IP protocols. It is designed to accept all kinds of signals on a single device without an external adapter. Internally those signals can be associated together/routed/distributed to all other machines in the network.

JPEG XS codecs allow to optimize the available bandwidth without any visual effects on the video quality.

Up to 24 SDI on 1RU – JPEG XS codecs on 12G-SDI Ports (x8)

Genlock, Ethernet, Audio mic/line, AES, MADI, RS, GPIO, Dante / AES-67

Meshed topology with reduced latency

Standard 10km QSFP, 40km available

Audio-video processing

Each Stage Racer 2 includes up to 8 JPEG codecs which can be activated through a licensed firmware version. JPEG XS Codecs offer the possibility to decrease the required bandwidth for SDI streams and to keep a low latency in order to manage local and also remote production through 10Gb OTN Telco interfaces.

The ultra-low latency achieved allows doing full remote production, including real-time return feeds with no noticeable delay between direct sight and locally displayed studio-processed streams.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K, or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

About ERECA

ERECA Designs and Manufactures optical fiber transmission equipment for the live production needs of the broadcast industry. We specialize in the transmission and/or processing of a wide range of broadcast signals within a single 1U frame. Supported signals include SDI up to 12G, Gbit Ethernet, Madi, Dante, AES and Analog Audio, Serial Data, GPIO and Genlock.

