FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the release of HyperX and P.L.A.Y. (Pet Lifestyle and You®)’s gaming-peripheral-inspired pet toy collection, a whimsical collab for furry friends and their humans alike to enjoy. The new line will feature miniature versions of HyperX’s gaming peripherals, all designed to provide pets with hours of fun and entertainment. The toys will be made from high-quality, sustainable1 materials and feature colorful and engaging designs to stimulate pets' natural instincts to play.

Game alongside your pet IRL with a matching “Alloy Keybark” Gaming Keyboard toy, constructed with a supersized squeaker and crinkles. Both you and your furry friend can chat and stream with the wearable “Cloud Arfa” Gaming Headset toy, modeled after the Cloud Alpha, equipped with durable dual squeakers for the ultimate playtime experience. The interactive “PAWdcast” Microphone toy, modeled after the QuadCast S microphone, is enhanced with hidden rope and advanced textures and sounds designed to capture any pet’s attention. Once it’s game over, enter cooldown mode on a soft and plushy “Pulsefur Mat” chill pad, modeled after the Pulsefire Mat mouse pad, available in multiple sizes.

“HyperX is excited to collaborate with P.L.A.Y. to bring a new line of pet toys to market,” said Stephanie Winkler, director of marketing, HyperX. “As pet lovers ourselves, we know how important it is to keep gamers (of all species) physically active and mentally stimulated. Our collaboration with P.L.A.Y. is a natural fit because, as we at HyperX like say, WE’RE ALL GAMERS”.

“As pet parents, we want to do everything with our furry companions and are passionate about creating new products to enhance the human-animal connection,” said Will Chen, CEO & Co-Founder of P.L.A.Y. “Now with the help of gaming leader HyperX, pets everywhere can truly assume the role of player two in their humans’ lives and unlock a new way to interact with each other in a fun and engaging way.”

Pet parents can rest easy knowing this collection is easy to clean with machine-washable and dryer-friendly features, and is filled with P.L.A.Y.’s signature PlanetFill® filler, made from 100% post-consumer certified-safe recycled plastic bottles.

Availability

The new products will be available just in time for National Pet Day on April 11th at 7:00 a.m. PT. For more information on HyperX x P.L.A.Y.’s gaming-peripheral-inspired Toys and Accessories availability, please visit the HyperX x P.L.A.Y. informational page.

Cloud Arfa Gaming Headset – MSRP $15.90

Alloy Keybark Gaming Keyboard – MSRP $10.90

PAWdcast Microphone – MSRP $13.90

HyperX x P.L.A.Y. Toy Set in Gift Box (3 pieces: Headset, Keyboard, Microphone Pet Toys) – MSRP $37.50

Pulsefur Mat (Chill Pad - Medium) – MSRP $65.00

Pulsefur Mat (Chill Pad - Large) – MSRP $79.00

Pricing from HyperX.com and PetPLAY.com are subject to change without notice.

1 P.L.A.Y.’s signature PlanetFill® filler, made from 100% post-consumer certified-safe recycled plastic bottles

About HyperX

For 20 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superb comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, streamers and influencers. Visit www.hyperx.com.

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

About P.L.A.Y.

P.L.A.Y. is the creator and designer of stylish and eco-friendly pet bedding, toys and outdoor gear. Inspired by Momo, the Chief Pug Officer, as well as a team of office pets, P.L.A.Y. strives to create pet products that are unique and tailored to discerning pet parents who are not only looking for products that are great for their dogs and cats, but also tastefully designed for their humans and responsibly made from both environmental and social perspectives. To view P.L.A.Y.’s complete line of award-winning products, visit PetPLAY.com.

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, HP Inc., 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, mark.tekunoff@hyperx.com or Hyperx_PR@hyperx.com.