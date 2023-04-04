DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Michael Verdon, DO, FACOS, a board-certified Neurosurgeon at Dayton Neurological Associates, has partnered with Marvel Group, a value-added medical device company, to offer the first-ever spine surgery warranty in Dayton, Ohio.

“We offer people confidence in the results of spinal fusion surgery when they need it the most,” said Michael Verdon, DO, FACOS, Chief Medical Director at Dayton Neurological Associates. “We want to show the Dayton community our dedication to making healthcare better and easier for our patients by supporting our world-class spinal surgeries with a warranty.”

The warranty, called the Patient Promise™, is a surgery outcome warranty that covers patients undergoing spinal surgery. It provides patients with peace of mind and confidence that their surgery will be successful.

“The Patient Promise™ surgical outcome warranty is an affirmation to patients that Dr. Verdon is dedicated to providing a more patient-centered experience that focuses on each patient’s positive outcome and financial protection,” said Jamie Rindler, Founder and President of Marvel Group. “Because of the Patient Promise™, patients can have peace of mind knowing they are choosing a surgeon who is at the top of their field.”

Dr. Michael Verdon DO, FACOS and Marvel Group are proud to introduce this innovative warranty program to Dayton, Ohio. They believe that it will enhance patient satisfaction, as well as improve surgical outcomes and quality of care.

About Dr. Verdon

Michael Verdon, DO, FACOS is a board-certified, fellowship-trained Neurological Surgeon who has been treating patients with spinal disorders for over 20 years. Dr. Verdon’s approach to neurosurgery is compassionate and patient-centered, with a primary focus on improving his patient’s function, and facilitating their ability to enjoy life more fully.

To learn more about Dr. Verdon, or to schedule an appointment, call 937-797-3137, or visit his website.

Follow Dr. Verdon on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

About Marvel Group

Marvel Group is a value-added medical device company that works exclusively with Spine Surgeons and Medical Device Manufacturers. The company collaborates with leading Medical Device Manufacturers to add the nation’s premier spine surgery product warranty to surgeons’ preferred implant systems to improve patient outcomes and protect patients.

For more information about Marvel Group, please email info@marvelgp.com or call 817-779-4187.