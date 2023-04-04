GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) recently awarded MLM Biologics, Inc. almost $1.5 million to develop a device to prevent infection in battlefield wounds. The device will incorporate MLM Biologic’s proprietary collagen processing and stabilization technologies.

MLM Biologics competed for the award in the battlefield treatment area, focused on preventing infection in wounds from “…complex, traumatic, penetrating injuries in a far-forward, austere environment.”

“We’re honored to bring our innovative solutions to the men and women who stand in harm’s way as our focus has always been on wound closure—not just wound management,” says CEO Chandra Nataraj.

As part of the award, MLM Biologics will develop a new medical device using its proprietary technologies combined with proven anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial components, Nataraj said. He believes it will eventually be available for civilian clinical use.

“We expect to make a difference, not only for our military heroes, but eventually for everyone dealing with possible wound infection. The potential health benefits are huge,” Nataraj says.

The company maintains labs at the University of Florida’s business incubator, UF Innovate | Accelerate @ Sid Martin Biotech, where it conducts product development activities. Karl R. LaPan, UF Innovate | Accelerate director, believes MLM Biologics represents the tangible benefits incubators provide.

“MLM Biologics, and the development of a treatment to prevent wound infection, is a great example of public-private partnerships translating research into meaningful, life-changing products for America’s service members,” LaPan said.

The award is part of the Military Prototype Advancement Initiative, funded by the Department of Defense and issued through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium, a collaboration of industry and academia to facilitate R&D activities with USAMRDC and other government agencies.

About MLM Biologics, Inc.

MLM Biologics is a privately held medical device company specializing in the design, manufacture, and marketing of biologic medical devices. The company was founded on the modern interpretation of the Gandhian economic principle of “More for Less for Many.” It currently distributes an FDA-cleared wound care device (bio-ConneKt® Wound Matrix) out of its ISO-13485 certified facility in Gainesville, Fla. For more information, visit www.MLMBiologics.com.