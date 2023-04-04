TOPEKA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Security Benefit Life Insurance Company (Security Benefit) today announced it has renewed its sponsorship with pro golfer and Topeka native Gary Woodland. The renewal extends the ongoing 3-year relationship. Woodland, now in his 16th year as a professional, continues to be a great fit with Security Benefit.

“We are excited to be a part of Gary’s team in 2023 and beyond,” noted Doug Wolff, CEO of Security Benefit. “We continue to be inspired by his drive to succeed, his tenacity on the golf course, and his commitment to giving back to the Topeka community. These are all traits we have valued at Security Benefit since our founding in Topeka in 1892.” The company’s logo is now prominently featured on the front of Woodland’s golf wear.

While he has been on the PGA Tour since 2009, golf was not Woodland’s only sport. As a former standout high school basketball player in Kansas, Woodland remarked, “My versatility as an athlete has been a huge benefit, helping me adapt to changing conditions, battle back from injury, and up my game in the face of tremendous competition on the Tour. I am thrilled to be continuing my relationship with such a respected company like Security Benefit.”

Leveraging its own kind of versatility, Security Benefit has built one of the insurance industry’s most innovative product development programs.

“We continue to develop next generation products and enhancements that help customers, and their financial professionals, meet retirement goals,” said Justin Jacquinot, SVP, Head of IMO and RIA Sales at Security Benefit. “We are passionate about helping people secure their futures, and really admire Gary’s discipline and hard work that have put him among golf’s elite.”

Having renewed the partnership with Security Benefit, Woodland next sets his sights on the 2023 Masters Tournament beginning this week in Augusta, GA. “We are looking forward to seeing Gary again in the Masters,” said Jacquinot, “and to watching him on the PGA Tour for the rest of 2023 and beyond.”

About Security Benefit

Security Benefit Corporation (“Security Benefit”), through its subsidiary Security Benefit Life Insurance Company (SBL), a Kansas-based insurance company that has been in business for more than 131 years, is a leader in the U.S. retirement market. Security Benefit together with its affiliates offers products in a full range of retirement markets and wealth segments for employers and individuals and held $47.8 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Security Benefit, an Eldridge business, continues its mission of helping Americans To and Through Retirement®. Learn more at www.securitybenefit.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.