LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced Daekyo, South Korea’s leading education service, has expanded their Rimini Support™ services from an initial scope of Oracle products to now include their SAP products as well.

Daekyo is a leading education company in Korea that created a groundbreaking learning method that is tailored to the ‘eye level (Noonnoppi)’ of each child with one-on-one visiting learning system. It is realizing its vision of becoming the world's largest school by providing lifelong education services that cover all generations, from children to seniors.

Rimini Support Solves Budget and Vendor Support Challenges for Daekyo

Since 2018, Daekyo has successfully leveraged Rimini Support for its Oracle Database landscape, and continues to enjoy the vastly improved quality, speed and focus of service. For Daekyo, the following Rimini Support solution attributes were most beneficial:

An assigned, named, local Primary Support Engineer (PSE) with an average of 20 years of experience, backed by a global team of hundreds of expert functional and technical engineers

Service Level Agreements with guaranteed 10-minute response time, available 24/7/365

Guaranteed minimum of 15 additional years of support without requiring costly, labor-intensive, low value upgrades or migrations

Savings of up to 90% on total support costs to better focus resources on innovation and strategic initiatives

“A significant share of the company’s IT budget was allocated towards the maintenance of our Oracle and SAP enterprise software, and we constantly worried about the stability of our technical support system as well as the technical skills needed to support it in-house as the vendor support was insufficient,” said JinCheol Yoon, head of Daekyo’s Digital Support Office. “Rimini Street took the time to understand our business needs and proposed a tailored solution to reduce our cost and improve our Oracle and SAP system operations. With Rimini Support, we expect to reduce Oracle and SAP maintenance costs and leverage this budget to our IT infrastructure management.”

Rimini Support Helps Daekyo Lead the Edu-Tech Market

Rimini Street has earned the status of trusted partner to Daekyo for its mission-critical Oracle and SAP operations. With Rimini Street helping to optimize IT resource and budget spend on their Oracle and SAP software, Daekyo was able to invest these savings on its digital transformation project to accelerate business capabilities. This next-generation project will include the rebuilding of its IT infrastructure to enable the company to pivot towards becoming a full online digital education service.

“In the edu-tech market, strategic IT investment and digital innovation are imperative to remain competitive in the business,” said Rimini Street Korea’s country manager, Hyungwook Kim. “As a reliable technology partner, we remain committed to providing value and bespoke solutions to Daekyo as they continue on their successful digital transformation journey.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software and a Salesforce and AWS partner. The Company has operations globally and offers a comprehensive family of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software, and enables clients to achieve better business outcomes, significantly reduce costs and reallocate resources for innovation. To date, over 5,000 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted enterprise software solutions provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

