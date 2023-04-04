BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MPO, a Kinaxis company, and solution provider for fast and intelligent supply chain execution announced today that third party logistics service provider (3PL), AFS Logistics is using the MPO Transportation Management System (TMS+) to support the complex and evolving supply chain needs of strategic customers.

With 40 years of industry-leading experience, AFS Logistics has over 1,800 clients and over 380 logistics teammates in 8 locations. AFS is leveraging the MPO Multi Party Orchestration Platform to manage transportation services and execute advanced transport flows with agility and flexibility across all modes and regions, globally.

“AFS is dedicated to providing its customers with the best solutions for their unique needs,” says Andy Dyer, President of Transportation Management at AFS. “Our team brings incredible value through decades of experience. Through our partnership with MPO, we equip our logistics team with the real-time visibility and proactive events management they need to make fast, data-driven decisions across all modes through to last mile delivery.”

With MPO, AFS will be able to easily model new customer flows, integrate and onboard carriers and customers quickly, and optimize and consolidate transportation across modes and networks on a single platform. The MPO platform will be leveraged for its transportation management capabilities, otherwise referred to as a TMS+ with a supply chain control tower that extends across the full network and order lifecycle, including orders and inventory.

“Tom Nightingale, CEO of AFS and Chairman of CSCMP is a visionary,” says Tom Rhoads, CCO at MPO. “He saw a new growth market for the company in this highly volatile time, and we’re thrilled to be the transportation management platform that will power this journey, no matter the complexity - across all modes, including parcel - in a single platform.”

About MPO:

MPO, a Kinaxis company, offers the world's only natively unified cloud platform for Multi Party Orchestration. The platform complements existing enterprise systems with visibility and control, and optimizes orders, inventory, and transportation across dynamic, multi-party networks. MPO helps diverse brand owners and logistics service providers embrace the increasing complexity of their global, regional, and domestic supply chains to become more flexible, agile, efficient, sustainable, compliant, and reliable to their customers.