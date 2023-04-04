TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StackAdapt, the leading self-serve programmatic advertising platform, today announced a partnership with Place Exchange, a leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic out-of-home (OOH) media to provide its users access to Place Exchange’s unmatched supply of global digital OOH (DOOH) inventory. This collaboration will allow advertisers to reach their target audiences with precision and accuracy in relevant real-world contexts, as a result of StackAdapt's advanced planning and execution capabilities and Place Exchange's vast network of premium DOOH media across all major venues and formats. By tapping into Place Exchange's extensive inventory through this partnership, StackAdapt users can unlock unparalleled scale, quality, and transparency levels within the DOOH ecosystem.

As the newest and fastest-growing channel on StackAdapt, DOOH offers advertisers massive reach and high-impact messaging natively woven into consumers’ daily journeys, bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds. Place Exchange gives StackAdapt users a wealth of premium inventory coupled with the opportunity for DOOH scale across the US, Canada, Europe, and Latin America, and more granular DOOH reporting than before.

"StackAdapt is thrilled to partner with Place Exchange to solidify DOOH as an invaluable pillar in our multi-channel strategy," said Ben Elliott, Director of Advanced TV & DOOH at StackAdapt. "Our partnership will enable advertisers to extend their digital plans and connect with consumers in the physical world, all with the same programmatic buying benefits of flexibility, targeting, and measurement that they are familiar with today.”

As Place Exchange was built from the ground up to enable true programmatic OOH activation within the DSPs media buyers already use, StackAdapt users will be able to seamlessly access Place Exchange inventory with the same existing workflows as other programmatic channels in the DSP.

“We are excited to unlock unparalleled real-world scale and rich programmatic DOOH capabilities for StackAdapt users,” said Nick Bennett, SVP, Partnerships at Place Exchange. “Our unique position as the only agnostic and independent out-of-home SSP means that we win when our partners win, and it allows us to bring unmatched scale, quality, and transparency to the programmatic out-of-home ecosystem.”

To learn more about StackAdapt, please visit: https://www.stackadapt.com/

About StackAdapt

StackAdapt is a self-serve programmatic advertising platform used by hundreds of brands and agencies around the world. StackAdapt’s data-driven platform combines state-of-the-art machine learning with a clean and intuitive user interface to provide media buyers with an easy way to plan, execute and drive the best performance across all devices, inventory and publishing partners. StackAdapt has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America and is rated the number 1 demand-side platform (DSP) on G2 and is the highest performing and easiest to use platform. For further information, visit www.stackadapt.com.

About Place Exchange

Place Exchange is the leading SSP for programmatic out-of-home media. Integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, Place Exchange’s patented technology uniquely offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels, leveraging the same workflow, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online and mobile advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched premium supply ecosystem adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control. For more information about Place Exchange, visit www.placeexchange.com.