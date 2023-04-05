STUDIO D-39’s Artist Launched a New Picture Book and Got #3 Rank in Amazon Kindle Children's Self-Esteem & Self-Respect Category (New Releases)

Cover Page (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAITAMA, Japan--()--STUDIO D-39’s new heartwarming picture book ranked #3 in Amazon Kindle Children's Self-Esteem & Self-respect category (New Releases) *As of Apr 1st 13:00 JST.

Curious girl Mimi asks her questions to grownups, but nobody would not answer to her. Grandma told Mimi an important relationship among the world and us.

This book is intended to inspire love, life, and growth for children with cute pictures.

Price: $3.00 (Free for Kindle Unlimited members)
Available: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BYZ13G6K
Publication date: March 19, 2023

About STUDIO D-39: Japanese Indie artists’ studio

Contacts

Media Contact
Daisaku Setoyama
Address: 2-5-1-202, Fujimi, Ageo-city, Saitama-prefecture, 3620041 Japan
MAIL: daisaku_setoyama@hotmail.com
TEL: +81-90-5805-4353

