SAITAMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STUDIO D-39’s new heartwarming picture book ranked #3 in Amazon Kindle Children's Self-Esteem & Self-respect category (New Releases) *As of Apr 1st 13:00 JST.

Curious girl Mimi asks her questions to grownups, but nobody would not answer to her. Grandma told Mimi an important relationship among the world and us.

This book is intended to inspire love, life, and growth for children with cute pictures.

Price: $3.00 (Free for Kindle Unlimited members)

Available: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BYZ13G6K

Publication date: March 19, 2023

About STUDIO D-39: Japanese Indie artists’ studio