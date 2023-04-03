LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pizza City Fest Los Angeles announces even more talent joining the first of its kind event, which will take place April 29-30, 2023 at L.A. LIVE – Downtown Los Angeles’ Sports and Entertainment District – and offer fans the unique opportunity to sample pizzas from Southern California’s best pizza makers all in one location over two days.

In addition to the formidable list of participating pizzerias from Los Angeles and Southern California, Pizza City Fest: L.A. has assembled an incredible line-up of chefs, authors and experts who will share both their knowledge and love of pizza in a series of panel discussions and demonstrations through the weekend. On Saturday, chefs Chris Bianco and Ann Kim will join producer Brian McGinn to talk about their series Chefs Table: Pizza. And on Sunday, producer, director and winemaker Eric Wareheim will ask chefs Fred Eric, Chad Colby, and Justin DeLeon “What is LA-style pizza?”

The event is also pleased to present “The Collab Lab” where celebrated chefs such as Aaron Lindell of Quarter Sheets, Joey Booterbaugh of Folks Pizzeria and more will be popping up to share unique, one-off collaborations with their favorite food artisans, farmers & vendors. For complete schedule and roster of all panel discussions, demos and The Collab Lab, see below.

Tickets to Pizza City Fest Los Angeles start at $95. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: pizzacityfest.com or lalive.com, or call 1-877-234-8425.

Celebrating the passion, innovation, and community of great pizza making with the industry’s most venerable personalities, the Pizza City Fest Los Angeles lineup includes:

SATURDAY, APRIL 29TH

Participating Pizzerias

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. (Boyle Heights)

Double Zero (Venice) (v)

Dtown Pizzeria (West Hollywood)

Fire & Wood Catering (mobile)

L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele (Hollywood)

LaSorted’s (Silver Lake)

LBK Pizza (Studio City)

Long Bridge Pizza Company (San Francisco)

MacLeod Ale Brewing (Van Nuys) (v)

Pi’ L.A. (DTLA)

Pizzana (Brentwood)

Prime Pizza (West Hollywood)

Riip Beer & Pizza (Huntington Beach) + Heritage BBQ (San Juan Capistrano)

Ronan (Fairfax District)

Slice & Pint (El Segundo)

Slice House By Tony Gemignani (Thousand Oaks – coming soon!)

Tribute (San Diego)

Truly Pizza (Dana Point)

Two Doughs Pizza Co. (Agoura Hills)

Special Guest Chef (VIP Only)

Rob Gentile, Stella (West Hollywood – coming soon!)

Desserts

Bulgarini Gelato (Altadena)

Lei’d Cookies (Culver City)

The Collab Lab

Showcasing unique, one-off collaborations between local chefs and their favorite food artisans, farmers & vendors.

1pm Chef Joey Booterbaugh (Folks Pizzeria) X Wong Farms 2pm Chef Michael Fiorelli X Cheese Store of Beverly Hills & Weiser Family Farms 3pm Chef Jackson Kalb (Ospi) X Schaner Farms 4pm Food Blogger Kelly Bone (The Veg Foodie) X Prager Brothers Bakery

Panel Discussions & Demonstrations

2pm The Dough Whisperers Featuring Evan Funke (Mother Wolf, Felix), Daniele Uditi (Pizzana) and Andy Kadin (Bub & Grandma’s); Moderated by Noel Brohner (Slow Rise Pizza) 3pm Perfect Pan Pizza at Home Featuring John Arena (Truly Pizza, Dana Point; Metro Pizza, Las Vegas); Hosted by Steve Dolinsky (Founder, Pizza City Fest) 4pm In Conversation with “Chef’s Table: Pizza” Featuring Brian McGinn (Producer), Chris Bianco (Pizzeria Bianco) and Ann Kim (Pizzeria Lola); Interviewed by Karen Palmer (Writer/Editor and founder of Pain Pizza)

SUNDAY, APRIL 30TH

Participating Pizzerias

Apollonia’s Pizzeria (Miracle Mile)

Bagel & Slice (Glassell Park) (v & gf)

Best Bet (Culver City)

Bettina (Santa Barbara)

Cosa Buona (Echo Park)

De La Nonna (Downtown) (v)

Eataly (Century City)

Ghisallo (Santa Monica)

Gorilla Pies (Valley Village)

Grá (Historic Filipinotown)

Little Coyote (Long Beach)

Long Beach Bread Lab (Long Beach) (kosher)

Olivia Restaurant (Koreatown)

Schellz Pizza Co. (Inglewood)

South End + Peppe Miele of VPN Americas (Venice) (gf & non-gf)

Speak Cheezy (Long Beach)

Stella Barra (Santa Monica)

Stellar Pizza Truck

Zelo Gourmet Pizza (Arcadia)

Special Guest Chef (VIP Only)

Ludo Lefebvre, Petit Trois

Desserts

Nonna Mercato (Long Beach)

Sweet Rose Creamery (Santa Monica)

The Collab Lab

Showcasing unique, one-off collaborations between local chefs and their favorite food artisans, farmers & vendors.

1pm Chef Akasha Richmond (Akasha) X Bub & Grandma’s 2pm Chef Connor Underwood (Milo & Olive) X Weiser Family Farms 3pm Chef David Quo (Fatty Market) X Little Fatty 4pm Chef John Butler (Desert Island Country Club) X Semolina Artisanal Pasta

Panel Discussions & Demonstrations

2pm How to Make Great Pizza at Home Featuring Noel Brohner (Slow Rise Pizza); Hosted by Justin Clark Dray (“Pizza Frēk”) 3pm What is “L.A. Style” Pizza? Featuring Fred Eric (Pi’ L.A.), Chad Colby (Antico Nuovo), Justin DeLeon (Apollonia’s Pizzeria); Moderated by Eric Wareheim (Director, Author, Co-Owner, Las Jaras Wines) 4pm From Clicks & Likes to Bricks & Lights: Building a Pizza Brand Featuring Marc Schechter (Square Pie Guys, San Francisco), Rick Rosenfield (Co-Founder, California Pizza Kitchen; Owner/Founder, ROCA), Brad Kent (Co-Founder, Blaze Pizza & Bagel + Slice), Daniel Holzman (Founder, Danny Boy’s Pizza and The Meatball Shop, NYC); Moderated by Noah Galuten (Chef, Author, and Host of “Don’t Panic Pantry” on YouTube).

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @pizzacityfestla and @laliveofficial

Facebook: facebook.com/pizzacityfest and facebook.com/laliveofficial

For your convenience, please use this Social Media Tool Kit that includes all assets.

About Pizza City Fest

Pizza City Fest was created in 2017 by Steve Dolinsky – a 13-time James Beard Award-winning food reporter, and currently “The Food Guy” at NBC 5 Chicago. He’s written two books on the subject, launched a weekly tour business, produces and hosts a bi-monthly podcast and is now taking the next logical step – creating a series of pizza festivals with three objectives in mind: showcase a region’s unsung pizza artisans; educate and inform the public on how to make better pizza at home and what goes into great pizza; finally, to give back to the community through charitable partnerships. The first Pizza City Fest in Chicago brought together 40 of the region’s best pizza makers for two days of pizza making and appreciation all in one location in Summer, 2022. In Los Angeles, Steve has curated a stellar lineup of over 40 unique pizzerias from San Francisco to San Diego as we look to answer the question “what is LA-style pizza?”

About L.A. LIVE

L.A. LIVE is the sports and entertainment district that surrounds Crypto.com Arena and Microsoft Theater. The campus features sports and music venues, night clubs, restaurants, a bowling alley, museum and movie theater. L.A. LIVE is the premier destination for live entertainment in Downtown Los Angeles. Visit L.A. LIVE today at www.lalive.com