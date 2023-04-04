NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global strategic communications firm Peregrine Communications (“Peregrine”) today announced its partnership with global asset manager MacKay Shields (“MacKay”). Advising on an integrated strategic communications mandate, Peregrine has been retained by MacKay to further elevate the firm’s profile in the global asset management industry and its position as a leader in the fixed income sector.

The strategy encompasses the full spectrum of Peregrine’s integrated marketing communications channels, combining its expertise in asset management corporate messaging and media relations with in-house digital and social media capabilities.

MacKay is the latest significant client appointment for the investment management specialist firm after a period of strong global growth and new leadership in August 2022.

John Akkerman, Executive Managing Director and Global Head of Distribution at MacKay Shields said, “We are excited to partner with Peregrine as an extension of our own global marketing efforts. The strategy for reaching institutional investors and financial intermediaries is constantly evolving. Strong corporate messaging and an elevated profile has never been more important than it is in today’s hyper-competitive and dynamic market - we are delighted to have Peregrine’s counsel and expertise.”

“At a momentous period in the asset management industry, nothing excites us more than working with firms to help drive their own transformational change,” said Max Hilton, Co-CEO of Peregrine. “The brief with MacKay Shields represents precisely that - an opportunity to support a storied asset manager in its objective of becoming a category-defining firm in the global asset management space.”

About Peregrine Communications

Based in London and New York, Peregrine Communications provides strategic communications, marketing, and design solutions to the global financial services industry. Peregrine’s clients range from global investment firms in the alternative investment industry to leading service providers and emerging managers.

About MacKay Shields

MacKay Shields LLC (together with its subsidiaries, "MacKay"), a New York Life Investments Company, is a global asset management firm with $129 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. MacKay manages fixed income and equity strategies for high-net worth individuals and institutional clients through separately managed accounts and collective investment vehicles including private funds, UCITS, ETFs, closed end funds and mutual funds. MacKay maintains offices in New York City, Princeton, Los Angeles, London and Dublin. For more information, please visit www.mackayshields.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.