SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDF Renewables North America today announced two agreements with Indiana Michigan Power (I&M), a subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), by which I&M will add 554 MWdc (425 MWac) of solar energy to its clean energy mix. I&M will purchase the output from Sculpin Solar, 236 MWdc (180 MWac) under a 30-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA); and will purchase 100% of the equity interests in Lake Trout Solar, 318 MWdc (245 MWac) following completion of construction activities under a Purchase and Sale Agreement (PSA).

PROJECT COUNTY CAPACITY IN-SERVICE DATE Sculpin Solar DeKalb 236 MWdc/180 MWac As early as Q4 2025 Lake Trout Solar Blackford 318 MWdc/245 MWac As early as Q4 2025

“We are very pleased to partner with I&M and to contribute to its goal of delivering carbon-free energy to its customers,” said Eric Spigelman, Senior Director, Origination & Power Marketing at EDF Renewables. “Indiana and its farmers are taking the lead to decarbonize the energy sector, while also revitalizing the local economy with jobs, vendor contracts, taxes, and lease payments. We are excited to bring EDF Renewables first solar projects to Indiana and to support I&M as it delivers long-term price stability, stimulates economic growth, and reduces emissions.”

“Indiana Michigan Power is looking forward to partnering with EDF Renewables to generate more clean energy to power our customers’ homes and businesses,” said Steve Baker, I&M President and Chief Operating Officer. “The Lake Trout and Sculpin projects are important steps in I&M’s continued transition to cleaner, more diverse energy sources.”

Combined, these two projects are expected to generate approximately 880,000 MWh of clean energy annually. This is equivalent to avoiding over 624,000 metric tons of carbon (CO₂) emissions annually which represents the greenhouse gas emissions from over 135,000 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year1.

EDF Renewables, one of the largest renewable developers in North America, is committed to providing solutions to meet our customer’s carbon-reduction goals. With 35 years of experience and 16 gigawatts of wind, solar, and storage projects developed, EDF Renewables in North America provides integrated energy solutions from grid-scale power to electric vehicle charging.

1 According to U.S. EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies calculations and typical transmission assumptions.

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distribution-scale power: solar and storage; asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial expertise to maximize performance of generating projects, and onsite solutions, through the Company’s PowerFlex subsidiary, offering a full suite of onsite energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers: solar, storage, EV charging, energy management systems, and microgrids. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 13 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.