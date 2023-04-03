PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The GOAL sustainability platform, founded by Oak View Group, Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, Fenway Sports Group, and Jason F. McLennan, has rounded out its Founding Members Circle of 25 major league sports and leading entertainment venues and organizations from across the globe who have joined the fight for social impact, climate action and responsible change. Each Founding Member is utilizing the GOAL platform to chart a roadmap across 50+ impactful Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives, crafted from a 12-month baseline of environmental metrics and an automatically calculated carbon footprint. These objectives detail a tangible path in Environmental categories such as: Energy & GHG Emissions, Water Efficiency & Quality, and Waste Reduction; Social categories such as: Health & Wellness, Food & Nutrition, and Diversity & Inclusion; and Governance categories such as: ESG Strategy & Commitment, Community Resiliency, Visitor Engagement & Education, and Sustainable Partnerships.

GOAL Founding Members will have access to an engaging data visualization tool that allows them to filter and compare aggregated, anonymized data points from these leading venues against their own performance. By using GOAL’s sophisticated data analysis tool, Members will be able to understand their waste output or energy consumption per visitor, per type of event, and other industry-specific variables.

“Joining GOAL is the latest step in our company’s efforts to establish a motorsports industry-standard for measuring and reducing our carbon footprint,” Chip Ganassi, Owner and CEO of Chip Ganassi Racing, said. “We’re committed to emerging as leaders of authentic sustainable action and look forward to leveraging the GOAL Network to equip us throughout our sustainability journey.”

The Global Founding Circle Members include:

Acrisure Arena (Greater Palm Springs, CA)

AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

Budweiser Gardens (London, ON)

CFG Bank Arena (Baltimore, MD)

Chip Ganassi Racing (Pittsburgh, PA)

Citi Field (New York, NY)

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, WA)

Co-op Live (Manchester, UK)

Fenway Sports Group (Boston, MA)

Footprint Center (Phoenix, AZ)

Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

Levi’s® Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

MGM Music Hall (Boston, MA)

Miami Heat (Miami, FL)

Moda Center (Portland, OR)

Moody Center at University of Texas Austin (Austin, TX)

Mullett Arena at Arizona State University (Tempe, AZ)

PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA)

Prudential Center (Newark, NJ)

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland, OH)

State Farm Arena (Atlanta, GA)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

UBS Arena (Belmont Park, NY)

Wrigley Field (Chicago, IL)

Xcel Energy Center (Saint Paul, MN)

“We are proud of our Zero Landfill initiative at Subaru Park and excited to implement GOAL as a way to monitor day-to-day performance and stay on the front lines of sustainability efforts across sports and entertainment venues,” said Tim McDermott, Philadelphia Union President. “By utilizing the dashboard, we’ll better quantify our impact through our Zero Landfill initiative, in addition to helping us understand how we can continue to build upon our local food production efforts and our tree planting and GOAL commitment.”

“OVG is proud to support this incredible connection of like-minded venues committed to immediate climate action,” said Chris Granger, President of OVG360. “We sincerely appreciate their leadership and commitment to collaboration as we all look to chart a more sustainable path for the live entertainment and hospitality industries. We look forward to working with this group, and all venues, leagues, conferences, universities, and organizations committed to true sustainability and lasting social impact. We have no time to waste.”

About GOAL

GOAL, which stands for Green Operations & Advanced Leadership, is a sustainability program for arenas, stadiums, convention centers, and other types of public assembly venues in the sports and entertainment industry. Members of GOAL will have access to a digital portal that defines a broad set of sustainability standards specifically designed for venues, a tactical roadmap for achieving those standards, and a customized tracking tool. The online platform includes a library of resources and provides a forum to collaborate with like-minded operators, vendors, and sponsors who are committed to operating more sustainably. The GOAL membership portal is powered by software developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and modeled after the industry-leading work at the Oak View Group owned-and-operated Climate Pledge Arena. Venues can regularly track their performance against scientifically backed standards in ESG categories – such as energy and water use, greenhouse gas emissions, waste management, indoor air quality, and health and wellbeing – as well as compare to similarly situated venues and be recognized for their progress. The Founding Partners of GOAL are Oak View Group, the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, Fenway Sports Group, and green building trailblazer Jason F. McLennan, founder of McLennan Design. For more information, visit www.GOALstandard.com or contact info@GOALstandard.com.