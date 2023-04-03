EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovative Solutions & Support (IS&S) (NASDAQ: ISSC) received a production order from The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) to provide its Global Positioning System (GPS) Sensor Units for the Boeing T-7A Red Hawk trainer. Deliveries will begin in July 2023 with additional options for continuous deliveries throughout the life of the current U.S. Air Force Program. This marks the 4th current OEM production contract for IS&S building on existing OEM programs with Pilatus Aircraft for the PC-24, Textron Aviation for the King Airs and The Boeing Company for the KC-46A.

IS&S stated “We are pleased to have our product on the T-7 which is the premier training platform for our next generation of Warfighters. IS&S is proud to serve a broad array of aerospace customers with increasingly sophisticated and technically advanced products such as our GPS Sensor Unit. IS&S continues to develop a new generation of products which will meet the increasing demands of customers and regulators as requirements for air traffic management, fuel savings and environmentally friendly aircraft increase.”

The IS&S GPS/WAAS Beta-3 Receiver is a satellite receiver that utilizes the signals coming from GPS satellite constellation and satellite-based augmentation systems (SBAS) such as the USA Wide Area Augmentation System (WAAS). It is a DO-229D compliant GPS-SBAS receiver certified by the FAA for TSO-C145c Class Beta 3 enabling LPV approaches and ADS-B mandate compliance. The system has been undergoing rigorous testing in the Jet Trainer for several years.

The primary function of the receiver is to compute the position, velocity of an aircraft and the precise time (PVT). It also computes the integrity of the PVT from the SBAS signal, if available. The receiver detects and excludes failed satellites (FD/FDE) using receiver autonomous integrity monitoring (RAIM) algorithm, whenever there are enough number of tracked satellites. The sensor unit communicates with a host computer through a serial communication link.

The Boeing T-7A Red Hawk is an all-new advanced pilot training system that will train the next generation of fighter and bomber pilots for decades to come.

Designed using a digital thread, the T-7A enables the integration of new concepts and capabilities faster and more affordably through virtual testing.

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (IS&S) is a leading systems integrator that designs and manufactures cost effective NextGen flight navigation systems and precision flight instrumentation equipment to international Commercial Transport, Military and Business aviation markets. IS&S products include: Integrated NextGen Avionics Suites, Flight Management Systems, Flat Panel Primary and Flight Navigational Displays, Autothrottles, Engine Instrument Displays, Mission Displays, Integrated Standby Units, advanced Global Positioning Systems (GPS), RNP Navigator and Precision Air Data Instruments. IS&S is at the forefront of developing sophisticated and technically advanced products which meet the increasing demands of the aerospace industry.

This release may contain certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors such as those discussed in filings made by the Company with the SEC, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.