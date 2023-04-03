MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that Mt. San Antonio College issued a purchase order for 11 K1 Blue Light Towers, 7 K1 Emergency Phones and a 1-year full service maintenance plan. Mt. San Antonio College is an existing customer broadening its emergency communications capabilities and, therefore, access to critical help in times of need.

According to Knightscope’s recent blog, “5-Step Recommendation for Securing Schools, Colleges and Universities,” crime prevention that focuses on natural deterrence, monitoring, access control, emergency communications and territorial reinforcement discourages criminal or antisocial conduct, which leads to a more peaceful environment for learning. It is Knightscope’s mission to make the United States the safest country in the world, and schools are part of the core of this mission.

DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT MONITORING AND DATA SERVICE

The Denver International Airport Annual signed a contract for Knightscope’s monitoring and wireless service plan for 40 K1 Call Boxes installed along Pena Blvd – the main road leading to and from the airport - and other locations on airport property.

Education and Airport Professionals seeking to elevate their public safety profiles with Knightscope’s blue light emergency communication systems and autonomous security robots are encouraged to book a Discovery Call today.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the Company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s path to profitability, the Company’s targeted annualized revenue run rate, the Company’s plans for top-line growth, the Company’s ability to deliver on its backlog of new orders, the benefits of the Company’s planned streamlining of its operations and rightsizing of its combined workforce and the Company’s ability to achieve improved margins. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.