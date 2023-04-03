ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that it has been awarded a contract to develop the ‘Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan’ for Merced County Association of Governments (MCAG). This plan will serve as a roadmap for the implementation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure for MCAG and their member agencies including Atwater, Livingston, Gustine, and Los Banos. The scope of this contract includes planning for vehicle and charger selection, space availability, permitting, funding, utility program participation, electrical infrastructure, contracting, procurement, and construction.

“Merced County Association of Governments is excited to prepare for growing electric vehicle adoption and future infrastructure investment in the Merced region,” said Blake Dunford, MCAG’s Associate Planner. “This plan will provide key insights for transforming our region to encourage electric vehicle usage.”

“This contract expands Willdan's successful electric vehicle planning work for public agencies across the country,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan's CEO and Chairman. “We are proud to advise Merced County and other California clients on electrification at a time when the state is experiencing rapid change in the transportation sector.”

About Merced County Association of Governments

Merced County Association of Governments (MCAG) is an association of city and county governments, with members who meet to solve regional problems such as transportation, solid waste, and air quality. MCAG was formed through a Joint Powers Authority (JPA) signed by member jurisdictions in November 1967. As a regional collaborative agency, MCAG serves in a number of transportation planning roles in Merced County based on local, state, and federal designations. These designations offer increased funding for MCAG activities throughout Merced County. Learn more at www.mcagov.org.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

