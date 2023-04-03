The Skechers Foundation raised more than $3.1 million in annual donations to support children with special needs and education, including a record $1 million for the Friendship Foundation. Pictured are Friendship Foundation Founder Yossi Mintz, Skechers President Michael Greenberg, Skechers Foundation Executive Director Robin Curren and Latrice McGlothin, executive director of Presenting Sponsor Kinecta Federal Credit Union’s Kinecta Community Foundation, along with members of the Friendship Foundation. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Skechers Foundation raised more than $3.1 million in annual donations to support children with special needs and education, including a record $1 million for the Friendship Foundation. Pictured are Friendship Foundation Founder Yossi Mintz, Skechers President Michael Greenberg, Skechers Foundation Executive Director Robin Curren and Latrice McGlothin, executive director of Presenting Sponsor Kinecta Federal Credit Union’s Kinecta Community Foundation, along with members of the Friendship Foundation. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Skechers Foundation announced that the organization has reached a new annual record—raising over $3.1 million in donations for children with varying abilities and education through the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk. The annual Partner Appreciation event was held on Thursday, March 30, to celebrate the education foundations, which received fund distributions from the Walk, and included a $1 million check for the Friendship Foundation. The evening was attended by celebrities Dani Bowman and Madison Taylor Baez and supported by Presenting Sponsor Kinecta Federal Credit Union and more than 100 companies.

“Our community is phenomenal. The way they’ve helped our donations reach new highs and achieve a $1 million milestone for the Friendship Foundation, their love for our kids has no bounds,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers and co-founder of the event, which has raised more than $21 million for children to date. “Since the beginning, we’ve believed that this Walk can transform how our children see themselves and their abilities, and it’s done just that—from the confidence they’ve built through Friendship Foundation’s network of school clubs and online programs, to the investment we’re making in their future at our upcoming Friendship Campus.”

“This event is so inspiring—it shows the world what we can do, so that we can encourage others to do the same,” added Love on the Spectrum star and Danimation entrepreneur Dani Bowman, who has autism. “It believes in all of us and how we can change the world—not just children of every ability, but also all of the families who come out to support us. I love this event—from being part of the amazing energy of Walk day, to seeing the millions they’re giving to organizations that will help thousands of kids.”

The $1 million will support the Friendship Foundation programs for children 8 to 35-plus with special needs, as well as the building of the Friendship Campus—a $55 million, 62,000-square-foot college-based learning, job training and creative education center scheduled to open in 2025 in Redondo Beach. In addition, more than $1.58 million in checks was also distributed to six education foundations to help support staffing and educational programs such as music, foreign language, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs; distance learning support and education intervention; and counseling and mental health support.

The Skechers Foundation’s national scholarship program also awarded $282,000 to high school seniors—continuing its commitment to talented and economically disadvantaged students to reach their dream universities and colleges. Since its start in 2017, the organization has donated more than $1.13 million, funds which have enabled young adults to attend schools nationwide.

Greenberg continued: “Thanks to our presenting sponsor Kinecta Federal Credit Union and the generosity of thousands of individuals, celebrities, and corporations, our kids are starting their academic years with stronger schools, getting exposure to more diverse classes as they grow up, and can better afford colleges nationwide that will help change their lives.”

“As our community’s credit union, we’re always proud to support our families and rally for their futures—especially during challenging economic times like these,” added Keith Sultemeier, president and chief executive officer of Kinecta. “To be part of an annual tradition that gives thousands of children a clear path to a fulfilling life of education, inclusion and enrichment—that’s what we’re all about. It’s why we’re so proud to have supported the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk for many years, and why we plan to continue our support as its presenting sponsor this fall for the third year in a row.”

Historically California’s largest charity event for children with special needs and education, the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk has grown to gather more than 19,000 participants every October in celebration of children. Celebrity supporters over the years have included guests and emcees such as Jimmy Kimmel, Brooke Burke, Amanda Kloots, Denise Austin, and NBC4 investigative reporter Lolita Lopez; athletic icons Sugar Ray Leonard, Tony Romo, Howie Long, Matt Kuchar, Brooke Henderson, Clayton Kershaw, and baseball legend Tommy Lasorda; and numerous YouTubers, Nickelodeon and Disney network stars.

The Skechers Foundation’s college scholarship program offers scholarships to high school seniors based on financial need and achievements in academics, athletics and leadership. Administered by Scholarship America®, the annual program is available to all high school seniors in the United States.

The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk thanks its Presenting Sponsor Kinecta Federal Credit Union and all of its generous sponsors, including Nickelodeon, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Kings, Bank of America, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Rare Beauty, TJX, Barco, Kulture City, Bhatia Family Foundation, Dakine, Los Angeles Angels, Vertra, WSS, Steel Sports, Academy Sports & Outdoors, United Legwear & Apparel, CET Foundation, Chevron, Ross Stores, Continental Development, McCarthy Building Companies, Petco Love, Turkish Airlines, MBS Group, Moose Toys and many more companies who are committed to making a difference in the lives of our children.

To learn more about the annual Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk and watch the Walk, please visit skechersfriendshipwalk.com or YouTube, and follow the Walk on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Skechers Foundation

Established in 2010 to help children in need, the Skechers Foundation is dedicated to strengthening communities to ensure the health, success and well-being of youth worldwide. We invest in a global network of charitable organizations dedicated to embracing individuals with diverse abilities, improving education, empowering disadvantaged families and providing humanitarian, disaster and economic relief. By supporting millions through our products and services, we aspire to make a valiant effort in creating stronger, self-sufficient individuals for future generations.

About SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and over 4,500 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

