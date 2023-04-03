NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--april (April Tax Solutions Inc.), the first AI-powered tax system, today announced the launch of its flagship tax filing offering in partnership with financial institutions, payroll providers and fintechs, including Acorns, Mercury Financial, B9 and Moves. Backed by Treasury, QED, Nyca Partners, Team8, Euclidean Capital and Atento Capital, april is disrupting the antiquated tax experience for Americans with AI. april is the first platform to truly innovate the tax preparation process in over 30-years by building new technology architecture that puts the taxpayer at the center; ushering in a consumer-friendly future for the tax industry.

“Tax technology has failed to meet the changing needs of a dynamic economy for decades,” said Ben Borodach, co-founder and CEO of april. “We’re thrilled to debut april with the support of our partners, and bring overdue innovation to help all Americans maximize their financial opportunities before, during and after tax season.”

Last year, taxpayers spent 6.5B hours filing taxes and $17 billion on filing tools, such as tax preparation services and software. The consumer has been stuck with an inefficient, retroactive process that is driven by compliance; by embedding tax intelligence everywhere financial decisions are made, consumers can feel in control of their tax situation and gain a holistic view of their financial lives.

“The tax system is very complex and difficult to understand, for instance the tax forms instructions are nearly 8,500 pages and have increased by 320% in 31 years,” said Daniel Marcous, co-founder and CTO of april. “Our solution can bring Americans financial confidence by delivering the most personalized tax filing with over one septillion possible paths to a return, so users can expect more accurate returns, real-time estimations and optimizations throughout the year.

april’s infrastructure is seamlessly built within its partners’ platforms paving the way for a new era where financial institutions and fintechs alike collaborate to deliver a better user experience to their customers. Partners and their customers have the ability to leverage the full breadth of april’s full-stack embedded tax solution designed to handle complex situations all from their mobile devices.

James Peterson, CEO at Mercury Financial, added, “We’re proud to partner with april to advance the financial experience for millions of hardworking Americans and to expand financial inclusion through technology.”

About april

april helps Americans file, estimate and optimize their taxes by embedding AI-powered tax experiences anywhere they make financial decisions. april partners with banks, creditors, payroll providers and other fintechs to bring their customers tax insights and actions year-round, so when filing season comes around there are no surprises. There are over 1.21 septillion different potential paths to a return; april will dynamically route customers through the filing and estimation process, only asking questions that are relevant to them. The product suite uses machine learning to better predict the best next step to get every cent taxpayers deserve. Learn more at getapril.com