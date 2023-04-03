FREDERICKSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Rapid Technologies (ART), a subsidiary of Obsidian Solutions Group (Obsidian), celebrated the debut of their new 3D Printer showroom and their continued partnership with Nexa3D at ART’s Facilities on Monday, March 27, 2023. The celebration and ribbon cutting event was led by the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce. Keynote speakers included President and CEO of Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce, Susan Spears, Business Development Officer of the Stafford County Economic Development Authority, Josh Summits, and Virginia’s 7th District Congresswoman, Abigail Spanberger.

CEO and Co-Founder of Obsidian, Tyrone Logan, discussed the company’s priorities for growing ART’s operations. These priorities included expanding its capabilities, the facilities, and to invest and grow in the workforce. Within expanding its capabilities, the goal is to expand ART’s ability to work with more specialized materials, specifically in metals to better support automotive and aerospace industries. The additive manufacturing of material is allowing the industry the ability to 3D print metals using aluminum alloys and nickel-based alloys. These materials are applicable in the aerospace industry in producing air ducts, fixtures, and mountings for both commercial and military aircraft. In expanding its facilities, Obsidian and ART’s objective is to house a variety of applications that appeal to many different industries from healthcare, automotive, defense, and/or communications as well as support our partnership within the community and region. Lastly, ART would like to find more creative ways to partner within the local community, state, and federal through public, and private partnerships with academic institutions from high schools, community colleges, and universities. Through public, private partnerships, they hope to create co-ops and internship programs with local academia that align them with the growing need for mechanical and chemical engineers, technicians, and machinist.

“Exciting things are happening right here in the commonwealth, and I want to thank you all for embracing employees and their talents. Thank you for making this company one of the fastest growing in the entire DMV and thank you for bringing the spirit of entrepreneurship to the greater Fredericksburg region”, said Congresswoman Spanberger. Congresswoman Spanberger spoke on the capabilities, growth, and the future of innovation in the Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, and Stafford County district. “Fundamentally, this is a showroom for the future; not just for the future of your company, but for the future of our communities, our commonwealth, and our country”, stated Congresswoman Spanberger. ART’s new showroom will showcase three Nexa3D printers – the NXE 400Pro, XiP Desktop Resin, and NXD 200Pro printers. These machines are capable of rapid prototyping and manufacturing for industries like education, medical, engineering, and, in the case of the NXD 200Pro, dental applications. The showroom also includes maker space and a training facility as part of the company’s STEM outreach with local students to educate them on additive manufacturing.

The showroom is officially open and accepting customer tours. Visit www.artcorp.com to book an appointment.

About Applied Rapid Technologies

Applied Rapid Technologies Corporation is a leading provider of rapid prototyping and short-run production solutions. ART utilizes stereolithography (SL) and fused-deposition modeling (FDM) technologies to produce plastic models and parts that allow entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 firms the ability to prototype and test their designs before going to production. In addition, ART offers soft tooling, urethane casting, and production paint services including two-part polyurethanes and CARC coatings, and silk screening for prototypes and production parts. Located in Fredericksburg, VA with sales offices in Columbia, MD and North Andover, MA, ART serves the mid-Atlantic and northeast region and has customers throughout the U.S.A. and Canada.

For more information contact ART at (540) 286-2266, or email us at rapid@artcorp.com, or visit our website at www.artcorp.com.

About Obsidian Solutions Group

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, Obsidian Solutions Group is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned diversified consulting and technology company that provides flexible and responsive solutions to federal, state, and local agencies and organizations. Obsidian is a premier provider of Data Management & Analytics, Modeling & Simulation, Military/Force Training and private companies in the nation, by Inc Magazine and Washington Technology, Obsidian is dedicated to the mission of countering the threats of the future that their customers face in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, and private sectors.

Visit www.obsidiansg.com to discover how we deliver SERVICE to our customer’s mission.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is a leading provider of ultrafast 3D printing solutions. Their photopolymer and thermoplastic range of industrial 3D printers offer unrivaled speed and throughput, superb surface finish, all on an open material platform. Nexa3D’s patented Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) 3D printing process unlocks productivity gains by as much as 20x greater than those of conventional SLA or DLP processes. They offer a range of polymer solutions, spanning from a desktop resin 3D printer, industrial 3D printers, and a thermoplastic laser sintering solution for serial production.

Visit www.nexa3d.com to learn more about their products and services