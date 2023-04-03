CHICAGO & PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Network Perception, innovators of operational technology (OT) solutions that protect mission-critical assets, today announced a distribution agreement with GrayMatter, a technology and consulting company committed to transforming operations and empowering people in critical infrastructure environments. By aligning, GrayMatter customers in essential industries - including water treatment, manufacturing, and oil and gas companies - now have access to best-in-class network audit solutions from Network Perception.

With intuitive visualization and independent verification for network segmentation, Network Perception instantly and safely ensures protection for GrayMatter customers. Network Perception’s platform, NP-View, takes essential auditing technology and makes it continuous for proactive OT network security that builds cyber resiliency.

“By offering Network Perception tools, we are helping our customers to stay ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape and protect their mission-critical networks,” said Jim Gillespie, GrayMatter co-founder and CEO. “Our customers cannot afford to have unscheduled downtime, and Network Perception is essential to help keep them resilient and running.”

NP-View provides auditors with assessment reports and network engineers with proactive alerts to help identify potential network risk. NP-View’s read-only approach isolates the assessment team from the management systems, providing a secure barrier to prevent accidental system changes. NP-View’s comprehensive connectivity path analysis allows for the assessment of each network path and visibility into the nearest neighbors with stepping-stone analysis to identify system vulnerabilities.

NP-View’s audit assistants allow GrayMatter customers to verify cybersecurity regulations, best practices and prepare audit-ready artifacts. For visual learners, NP-View provides the networking team with a topology map of their architecture. The topology can be used to identify and label critical cyber assets, critical network zones and review which devices are protecting which network zones.

“GrayMatter has over 35 years of expertise in industrial analytics and cyber security hardware, software and services,” said Robin Berthier, Co-Founder and CEO of Network Perception. “It’s a privilege to be working with them to serve our nation’s mission-critical industries, keeping them cyber-resilient. Together we’re building a more secure and safe world for everyone.”

About GrayMatter

GrayMatter is dedicated to transforming operations and empowering people. We help your people and your industrial assets become smarter and more visible.

Some of the biggest industrial companies in the world lean on us to protect and connect their critical assets to their teams so that every operator is empowered to be the best operator.

GrayMatter earned a spot on the Inc. magazine list of 5,000 fastest growing private companies for six consecutive years, and won the Innovative Solution Provider of the Year award in 2018 and 2019 at the Pittsburgh Technology Council’s Tech 50 Awards. In 2021, Fast Company magazine honored GrayMatter’s deceptionGUARD cybersecurity offering on its list of “World Changing Ideas.”

About Network Perception

Network Perception protects industrial control systems by ensuring network access security as the first line of perimeter defense. Our monitoring software provides complete network transparency and continuous mapping to better support cybersecurity compliance and enable greater cyber resiliency. For more information, visit www.network-perception.com.