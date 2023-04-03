Green Chef partners with One Tree Planted to plant one tree for every new meal kit box sold in April (Photo: Business Wire)

Green Chef partners with One Tree Planted to plant one tree for every new meal kit box sold in April (Photo: Business Wire)

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of Earth Month, Green Chef, the #1 meal kit for eating well, today announced a partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization focused on global reforestation. During the month of April, Green Chef is committed to planting a tree for every new and returning customer who signs up to receive a Green Chef box of fresh and easy-to-prepare meal kits.

Trees are vital to creating clean air, capturing rainwater, reducing the risk of natural disasters and promoting biodiversity. Through this partnership with One Tree Planted, Green Chef will directly support a reforestation project in northern Thailand where the natural landscape has been degraded by unsustainable agriculture practices. The project, which aims to plant thousands of trees, will help benefit the ecosystem, combat food insecurity and improve the livelihood of local farmers and impoverished communities near the border of Myanmar. Participating farmers experience 37% higher crop yields and a 55% decrease in poverty levels, leading to better family and community nutrition.

“At Green Chef, we care deeply for our shared environment and are working to combat the effects of climate change. Partnering with like-minded organizations is a key part of our sustainability initiative, because we know that together, we can achieve more,” said Jeffrey Yorzyk, Senior Director of Sustainability, Green Chef. “That’s why we’re proud to support One Tree Planted’s project in northern Thailand to help create healthy forests and improve the livelihoods of the local farmers.”

“We all have a role to play in protecting the environment and combating climate change, and we admire Green Chef's dedication to being a force for good,” said Matt Hill, Founder & Chief Environmental Optimist at One Tree Planted. “With Green Chef's commitment to giving back to the environment by planting a tree for every new and returning customer who signs up to receive a Green Chef box, we are restoring forests, creating habitat for biodiversity, and making a positive social impact in Thailand.”

Introducing Earth Month Selects Recipe Series

During Earth Month, Green Chef will also be introducing a new Earth Month Selects menu category featuring 12 premium, sustainable recipes. The new menu items include bold flavors made with sustainably sourced seafood, organic proteins, produce, and eggs and upcycled ingredients. Furthering its commitment to being “green,” the recipes were also created to have a lower carbon footprint.

“As a sustainable company, Green Chef aims to minimize environmental impact while creating a delicious home-cooked meal,” said Kat Marris, Green Chef Recipe Developer. “We are excited to celebrate Earth Month with easy and delicious feel-good recipes that make it easy to go green!”

With brand new recipes such as Shiitake Mushroom Bok Choy Udon Soup with Egg, Salmon Truffle Mushroom Florentine with Roasted Herb Potatoes, Chicken Broccoli Spaghetti Squash Scampi, Peruvian Barramundi With Lime Honey Carrots And Savory Garlic Butter Paprika Potatoes, and more, the earth-friendly series includes options for omnivore, keto, vegetarian and vegan meals. Three recipes will be available each week throughout the month of April for an additional cost ranging from +$2.99-$9.99 per serving.

The first CCOF-certified organic meal kit company, Green Chef helps home cooks create delicious, nutritionist-approved recipes that promote a healthy lifestyle with organic produce and premium proteins. Green Chef has also introduced several industry-leading initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of its meal kits by offsetting 100% of its plastic packaging and direct carbon emissions generated from its operations, travel, and shipping, and producing less food waste than traditional grocery store meals.

For more information on Green Chef’s Earth Month efforts, please visit http://www.greenchef.com/pages/earth-month.

About Green Chef

Founded in 2014, Green Chef is powering the pursuit of eating well by making it easy to cook colorful, flavorful meals in approximately 30 minutes or less. Green Chef’s menus cater to a range of dietary preferences, including keto, protein packed, vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, mediterranean and more. Each delivery contains all the essentials to create three to four nourishing dinners for two to six people: high-quality, pre-measured ingredients — including pre-made complex sauces and spice mixes — and chef-crafted recipes. For more information, visit www.greenchef.com or follow Green Chef on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.