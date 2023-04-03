MARSEILLE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) today announced that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Takeda under which Innate grants Takeda exclusive worldwide rights to research and develop antibody drug conjugates (ADC) using a panel of selected Innate antibodies against an undisclosed target, with a primary focus in Celiac disease.

Takeda will be responsible for the future development, manufacture and commercialization of any potential products developed using the licensed antibodies.

Yannis Morel, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Product portfolio strategy & Business development at Innate Pharma

“We are thrilled to be working with Takeda, a company which has been very successful in developing new drugs across multiple therapeutic areas. This agreement expands the application of Innate’s science beyond our oncology focus and demonstrates how our antibody engineering expertise can play a major role in developing Antibody Drug Conjugate formats. Our antibody platform has the broad ability to contribute to modalities not only via NK Cell Engagers through our ANKET® technology but also with Antibody Drug Conjugates.”

Under the terms of the license agreement, Innate will receive a $5m upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $410m in future development, regulatory and commercial milestones if all milestones are achieved during the term of the agreement, plus royalties on potential net sales of any commercial product resulting from the license.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its innovative approach aims to harness the innate immune system through therapeutic antibodies and its ANKET® (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) proprietary platform.

Innate’s portfolio includes lead proprietary program lacutamab, developed in advanced form of cutaneous T cell lymphomas and peripheral T cell lymphomas, monalizumab developed with AstraZeneca in non-small cell lung cancer, as well as ANKET® multi-specific NK cell engagers to address multiple tumor types.

Innate Pharma is a trusted partner to biopharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi and AstraZeneca, as well as leading research institutions, to accelerate innovation, research and development for the benefit of patients.

Headquartered in Marseille, France with a US office in Rockville, MD, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com

Information about Innate Pharma shares

ISIN code FR0010331421 Ticker code Euronext: IPH Nasdaq: IPHA LEI 9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

