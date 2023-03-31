MechCan Inc. Announces Transaction with Total Home Energy Systems

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MechCan Inc. (“MechCan”) is pleased to announce a partnership with Phil and Scott Kuchma, the owner-operators of Total Home Energy Systems (“Total Home” or “THES”). Serving St. Jacobs, Ontario and the surrounding areas for more than 25 years, Total Home is a local market leader offering HVAC installation and services. This marks MechCan’s fourth transaction since its launch in January 2022. MechCan was founded to enable owner-operators of HVAC, plumbing and electrical contractors across Canada to realize the value in their business while preserving their legacy and best positioning their business for sustainable growth.

“We are excited to welcome Total Home to the MechCan family of brands,” said Arty Phillips, Co-Founder of MechCan. “Phil and Scott have grown their business by building trust and relationships with THES’ customers and builders. MechCan focuses on partnerships with contractors like Total Home that are known for providing top-notch service to their local service area. This is our fourth transaction in Southern Ontario and we intend to continue investing heavily in the region as we build out our Canadian mechanical services platform.”

“Total Home is a family business in operation for over 25 years with a team of experienced employees, who hold multiple trade certifications and take pride in their workmanship,” said Phil Kuchma, Total Home’s Co-Founder. “We chose to partner with MechCan because maintaining our company’s family business feel and providing the best opportunities for our team was of the utmost importance. Being a part of the MechCan family best positions THES to service St. Jacobs and the surrounding areas for generations to come.”

Total Home will continue to operate under its local brand and retain its high-quality team of technicians and support staff with Phil and Scott Kuchma continuing to lead the business. Through this transaction, Phil and Scott will remain significant shareholders of THES and lend their decades of experience in the industry to the MechCan team to help further the buildout of its mechanical services platform.

About MechCan Inc.

MechCan is a proudly Canadian acquiror of and partner to mechanical services businesses nationwide. MechCan provides upfront liquidity, ongoing cash distributions, and long-term alignment to entrepreneurs and owners of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors in return for an economic stake in their business. Partner companies maintain their local brand and continue to operate independently while benefitting from shared services and assistance with business operations.

For more information on MechCan, visit www.mechcan.ca.

