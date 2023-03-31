Eastgate Group Expands Beverage Can Sleeving Capabilities to Meet Growing Demand

LEBANON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastgate Group, a leading provider of contract package labeling & decorating services, has announced the expansion of its beverage can sleeving line to meet growing demand. The company’s investment in state-of-the-art technology & equipment will allow for additional production capacity & the ability to produce full height pallets of product for customers that need them.

“When we entered the can sleeving market in 2019, most of our customers actually preferred half height pallets, but as our customers have continued to grow in size & scale, the need for a full height option became clear. Full height pallets allow our customers to produce more efficiently by reducing the number of pallets that they load into their filling line,” said Grady Ludeke, VP of Eastgate Group. “While many suppliers have exited the market, we remain committed to providing the highest quality sleeved cans at industry-leading prices and lead times. We know that when a customer comes to us with a project, they’re trusting us to take good care of their brand, and we take that incredibly seriously.”

The new production line will be capable of handling nearly any size or shape of can, including standard, sleek, and slim. With infinite graphic potential and the option of matte, gloss, metallics, and tactile varnish, shrink sleeves continue to provide a unique opportunity for beverage brands to tell their story and differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive beverage category.

Founded in 1989 and located in southwest Ohio, Eastgate Group is a contract package labeler that provides turnkey & a la carte shrink sleeve, screen print, and PS label services for rigid packaging including plastic bottles, glass jars, and metal containers. As a holder of GFSI, Kosher, and Organic certifications, Eastgate Group supports a variety of industries ranging from food & beverage to health & beauty, home fragrance, personal care, automotive, pet, home goods, and more.

For more information: email sales@eastgategroup.com or visit https://eastgategroup.com/