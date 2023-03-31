Aeris Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator and Connected Vehicle Cloud Businesses

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeris, a leading global Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions provider, has announced the closing of the purchase of Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator (IoT-A) and Connected Vehicle Cloud (CVC) businesses and related assets. Ericsson will establish a small stake in the new Aeris.

The new Aeris serves thousands of customers across a wide range of industries - including healthcare, fleet, utilities and automotive - safely connecting tens of millions of IoT devices and providing intelligent solutions enabling IoT programs to scale and succeed, everywhere. The Aeris Connected Vehicle business will help a growing list of Automotive OEMs to deploy, monetize and evolve their connected vehicle programs.

The powerful combination of the merged businesses creates one of the largest IoT-first connectivity management service platforms,1 with operational capabilities worldwide. In combination with its ecosystem of partners across the globe, Aeris will focus on delivering innovative IoT products, services, and solutions to enterprises that accelerate digital transformation, drive operational efficiency, and improve customer satisfaction.

Marc Jones, Chairman and CEO of Aeris commented, “We look forward to integrating the Ericsson IoT and Connected Vehicle businesses to create the new Aeris. We have a long history of bringing intelligent innovation to the IoT space and now have additional talent, technology, and partnerships to bring that innovation to enterprises looking to simplify, secure and scale IoT around the world.”

An expanded IoT partner ecosystem and broader global and regional footprint will enable multinational enterprises to more effectively scale their IoT programs. Dr Ong Geok Chwee, CEO of Bridge Alliance, one of Aeris’ new global Communication Service Provider partners, stated, “Bridge Alliance’s collaboration with Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator has cemented our position as the IoT gateway to Asia-Pacific, presenting a unique multi-domestic regional connectivity proposition that is supported by our market-leading member operators across our extensive footprint. We look forward to working with Aeris and leveraging its extended IoT portfolio and industry offerings to bring value-added services to enterprise customers through our alliance members.”

Aeris will not only help enterprises effectively scale, but also solve other common business challenges in IoT. According to Steffen Sorrell, Chief of Research at Kaleido Intelligence, “The marriage of Aeris and the former Ericsson businesses delivers a combination of global infrastructure engineered to meet specialized enterprise cellular IoT customer requirements and a wealth of expertise in understanding the challenges associated with scaling deployments across multiple international mobile networks.”

With a history of AI-driven innovation spanning decades, a security-first mindset, and a growing ecosystem of global partners, Aeris will drive the successful, sustainable growth of both the IoT and Connected Vehicle markets and bring intelligent innovation to our customers and the global IoT market.

About Aeris

Aeris, the leading IoT solution provider, infuses innovation in everything we do. Founded in 1996, we have decades of experience powering the world’s most secure, smart and scalable IoT solutions. Aeris’ offering is based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical applications and solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler – while helping customers quickly monetize, optimize and gain deeper visibility and control into their connected device and vehicle programs around the world.

