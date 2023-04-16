IMU Partners with Fusionex to Provide Personalised Learning for Students Through Cutting-Edge Analytics

KUALA LUMPUR--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fusionex has partnered with International Medical University (IMU) in a mutual collaborative program known as Personalized Learning Analytics. This pilot program aims to improve student learning experiences and teaching effectiveness by leveraging breakthrough digital technologies.

This partnership opens up avenues for both organisations to create a differentiated, next generation edutech learning platform for future students.

“This education innovation will place IMU at the cutting edge of personalised education delivery. It involves collaboration among a multi-disciplinary team of educationists, data scientists, information technologists, statisticians, teachers and students to ensure the product developed is grounded on education theories with the aim of transforming education delivery to fit the digital age. IMU has always prioritised their students’ success and learning experience; this innovation and partnership will enhance ongoing initiatives,” said IMU Deputy Vice Chancellor, Institutional Development and International, Professor Vishna Devi Nadarajah.

Powered by cutting-edge big data analytics and AI, this program will identify student learning behaviour and performance, based on which personalised feedback and support can be provided to students to help them achieve their learning goals. This initiative aspires to empower students with insights into their progress as a means of encouraging autonomous academic motivation and bolstering engagement with the teaching faculty.

The Personalised Learning Analytics produces insights and foresights garnered from metrics and patterns in students’ professionalism, learning engagement, assignments and other benchmarks. This will enable IMU to gain a deeper understanding of overall academic performances and facilitate the development of learning strategies and targeted interventions to improve grades.

"Fusionex is proud and honored to be collaborating with IMU to create tailored learning experiences for students and provide educators with the digital tools needed to guide their students. It is my hope that this initiative will enable the teaching staff to understand the challenges these students face in order to complement existing techniques, build on student experiences and accommodate each student’s unique method of learning. We look forward to working alongside what is clearly a very committed and driven partner in IMU, to help students transform into the leading doctors, surgeons, pharmacists and healthcare professionals of tomorrow," said Fusionex Group CEO Dato' Seri Ivan Teh.

About IMU

Founded in 1992, the International Medical University (IMU) is Malaysia’s first and most established full-fledged private medical and health sciences university. Today, the IMU offers 41 health professional programmes at pre-university, undergraduate and postgraduate levels in Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, and Postgraduate Studies. IMU has established a solid global network that provides students with greater learning and training opportunities through its credit-transfer agreements with 36 prestigious universities worldwide. At the IMU, students aspire to be future healthcare professionals who are committed to lifelong learning and imbued with a sense of good citizenship, leadership and ethical behaviour.

In 2017 and 2019, IMU was awarded the biennial SETARA 6-star rating (Highly Competitive) under the Mature University by the Ministry of Higher Education. We are also rated a 5-star university by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings in 2020.

Committed to nurturing healthcare leaders, we remain focused on the central philosophy that guided our founders; Access to quality health science education, innovation and imagination as a cornerstone, as well as continuous insights and reflection to visualise and realise IMU’s future. Our strategic plan aims to cement our leadership in medical and health care education through quality and to ensure that our delivery and offerings are aligned to society’s needs and the digital age.

For more information, please visit IMU website at www.imu.edu.my or its blog at http://imunews.imu.edu.my.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi-award-winning data technology market leader specializing in Analytics, Big Data Management, IR 4.0, Internet of Things, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. Its state-of-the-art offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data.

Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, Edison, and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative, and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates, as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises) that spans across the United States, Europe, as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex is also a MDEC Global Acceleration and Innovation Network (GAIN) company.

Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company recognized by both Gartner and IDC, cementing its credentials as a data technology market leader for this region. Gartner's Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence Report shortlisted and commended Fusionex for its data technology platform while IDC's MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics identified Fusionex as a Major Player.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionexgroup.com.