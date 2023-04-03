FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that French Ligue 1 football club ES Troyes AC partnered with collectID to digitize their 2022-23 season jerseys using an innovative combination of collectID’s blockchain technology and Identiv’s near-field communication (NFC) tags to offer their dedicated fans a unique collection of digitized merchandise that enhances engagement with their favorite club.

Following a successful pilot activation with players’ jerseys in May 2022, ES Troyes AC expanded its engagement with collectID to include all its home, away, and goalkeeper jerseys sold to fans during the 2022-23 season. The club’s jerseys are embedded with Identiv NFC tags that, when combined with collectID’s technology, unlock a unique digital ID, authenticated by a non-fungible token (NFT), providing Troyes fans access to bonus features like proof of authenticity, special promotions and giveaways, video highlights, and more when tapped with a smartphone. User data from digitized jerseys enable Troyes to gain strategic insights into their fan base. The digitized jerseys powered by Identiv and collectID also provide the club with a powerful communication tool for interacting and engaging with fans and a sales channel that extends fans’ shopping experience.

“Identiv is proud to continue its collaborative relationship with collectID,” said Amir Khoshniyati, VP and GM IoT, Identiv. “The pairing of our NFC solutions with collectID’s innovative technology provide ES Troyes AC with a highly secure way to offer unique and personalized experiences to their fans while increasing brand awareness and loyalty, paving the way for other professional sports teams to incorporate NFT technology into their digitized merchandise.”

This new experience gives fans many ways to interact with their favorite team, gain access to exclusive content and promotions, and even be rewarded for their loyalty. ES Troyes AC became the first club in France to offer NFT-authenticated jerseys to their fans, providing them with a unique opportunity to own a piece of the club’s history.

David Geisser, co-founder of collectID, also expressed his excitement about this partnership and the activation. “We are thrilled to be working with Identiv to offer ES Troyes AC and their dedicated fans a new, engaging way to support their favorite football club. Our technology allows ES Troyes AC to connect with their fans in a more personalized and meaningful way, and we look forward to seeing how Troyes fans respond to this dynamic digitized experience.”

Each jersey comes with a unique digital certificate and encrypted data communication confirming its authenticity. For this activation, collectID selected Identiv’s NFC tags featuring the highest security level based on NXP NTAG424 DNA. The unique antenna design and tag conversion allow easy integration into wearables and can withstand over 100 rigorous hot and cold wash cycles and heated dryer cycles. Identiv’s life-of-garment tags with secure authentication are ideal for anti-counterfeiting and verifying proof of ownership, providing a personalized experience within each interaction and drawing the brand and consumer closer through each unique digital experience.

Identiv’s innovative IoT-enabling radio frequency identification (RFID) and NFC solutions verify identities and security, and are embedded in billions of everyday objects, including medical devices, packaging, mobile device accessories, books, athletic apparel, wine and spirits, perishables, and pharmaceuticals.

For more information on Identiv’s complete end-to-end portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880 or contact transponder_sales@identiv.com.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

About collectID

collectID, founded and headquartered in Switzerland, solves the problem of counterfeited products and creates a gateway for physical products to the Metaverse/Web3.0 by combining encrypted, smartphone-ready NFC tags with secure NFTs on blockchain. Through this technology the physical product becomes a direct and personalized marketing channel, boosting fan engagement and brand awareness. collectID is working with top international sports teams such as Nashville Predators (NHL), Atlético Mineiro (reigning Brazilian Champion), French Ligue 1 team ESTAC, VfB Stuttgart (German Bundesliga) as well as leading luxury brands like Maison Mollerus. For more information, visit collectid.io/.