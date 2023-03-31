Albertsons Companies Forges New Partnerships to Expand Access to Nutritious Food and Life-Improving Medicine Available Through Supplemental Health Benefits

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) announced today that it has partnered with global financial services technology leader FIS, which represents supplemental health benefits administrators including Fresh Connect, PayForward and WEX™ that utilize its technology payment platform. Additionally, Albertsons Cos. is entering into a partnership to accept benefit cards from Soda Health, which works to improve health equity by tailoring benefits based on individual needs. Customers with FIS and Soda Health-integrated benefit cards will now be able to make purchases on eligible food and health items at Albertsons Cos. banner stores including Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Vons, Shaw’s, Tom Thumb and ACME.

Health benefit cards are pre-paid debit cards that are funded by Medicare Advantage plans, employers, healthcare providers or local governments and can be used to make purchases on eligible over-the-counter medicine and wellness care products, as well as nutritious foods, whole grains, fish and poultry. Customers eligible for SNAP and WIC benefits can also use their health benefit cards in conjunction with their EBT account.

Albertsons Cos. continues to partner with benefit card providers Solutran (S3), InComm (OTC Network) and Speak (formerly Speak Retail Group). Most national health plans such as Aetna, Humana, United Healthcare and Centene and many regional plans including Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna offer these benefits. Customers are encouraged to check with their payment provider for a complete list of eligible items.

“Expanding our benefit card partnerships are essential in ensuring that our customers have access to the broadest selection of nutritious food, supplements and OTC medicine that improve their health and well-being,” said Omer Gajial, EVP of Pharmacy and Health at Albertsons Cos. “We are striving to be more than just a neighborhood grocery store; we want to build a deeper connection with our customers, support them in their wellness journey and address hunger in our most vulnerable communities.”

As part of a company-wide commitment to fight hunger and inspire healthy eating, the Albertsons Companies Foundation pledged to reduce food insecurity through its Nourishing Neighbors program by increasing the availability of fresh produce and nutritious foods in local area food banks, soup kitchens and community organizations. Additionally, Albertsons Cos. and its Foundation will help 50,000 eligible neighbors enroll in SNAP and WIC benefits in 2023.

To learn more about the supplemental health benefits program, including an overview of what products are covered, please visit albertsons.com/benefit-card.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of December 3, 2022, the Company operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,720 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.