UK Leading the Way in Measuring Gender Identity in Surveys

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentive, the maker of SurveyMonkey, has released the international findings of its inaugural State of Surveys Report, analysing over a million user-created surveys designed on SurveyMonkey.com in seven countries from 2012 to 2022. The data shows that the majority (79%) of surveys in the UK now include over two gender options, with 30% offering four options and just under a fifth (18%) providing five or more options. This marks an almost fourfold increase in surveys recording two or more gender options since 2012, where just 22% gave more than two gender options.

Around the world, gender identity has evolved over time and across cultures. In the last few years, progress has been made in acknowledging and measuring different gender identities. Examining what individuals on the SurveyMonkey platform choose to offer as gender identity options is one way to see how society’s understanding of gender has advanced over the last decade. Offering a diverse set of gender options in surveys allows respondents to most accurately share their identity in a key way to ensure that everyone feels heard.

The UK ranks highest among countries examined regarding the number of gender options offered, with 2018 being the turning point for more inclusive survey demographics when the use of just two options fell below half (42%)1.

Further findings from the research reveal:

In the US, gender within surveys has become increasingly non-binary, with the percent of surveys with gender questions that include more than two gender options quadrupling from 16% to 64% over the past decade.

over the past decade. 2022 marked the first year Brazil offered more than two options in surveys with 52% offering 3+.

offering 3+. Australia is on par with the UK; in 2022, 78% of surveys had more than two options.

of surveys had more than two options. India is slowly offering more options. In 2022, 52% of surveys still only saw two options while just 3% offered five or more.

Laura Wronski, director of research at Momentive, said, “The questions people choose to ask can tell us so much more than you might expect, revealing how our collective language, priorities, and expectations are continuously evolving. There is no denying that surveys globally are becoming more inclusive of different gender identities, a small step in ensuring that individuals have the opportunity for their voices to be heard and valued.”

Methodology: This report analysed over a million surveys deployed globally on the SurveyMonkey platform from 2012 through 2022. Gender inclusion was calculated by dividing the number of surveys with a gender question containing specific criteria (e.g. number of answer options, keywords) by the total number of surveys containing a gender question.

1Countries surveyed were: USA, UK, Australia, The Netherlands, Brazil, India and Egypt

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey by Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV) is a global leader in online surveys and forms, empowering people around the world to transform feedback into action. Our intuitive platform makes it easy for anyone to put their curiosity to work quickly and confidently. We provide answers to more than 20 million questions every day, so that people and organisations can attract new audiences, delight customers, create advocates, and extend their competitive advantage in the marketplace. Learn more at surveymonkey.com.