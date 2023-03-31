Hearing at Home LLC names David G. Burke CEO; Veteran Coca-Cola and Pepsi executive is focusing on market disruption

LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hearing at Home LLC, a leading direct-to-consumer provider of cost-effective, reliable hearing aids, (formerly Nano Technologies LLC), announces the appointment of successful corporate growth driver David G. Burke as Chief Executive Officer and director.

“As he has done with other consumer product companies, including Coca-Cola, Pepsi and food and beverage start-ups, Dave is spearheading rapid market expansion and product development initiatives designed to put Hearing at Home top of mind for the tens of millions of consumers who are underserved by the hearing aid industry of today,” said Justin T. Crane, Chairman of the Board of Hearing at Home and CEO of Sancus Capital Group, lead private equity sponsor of Hearing at Home. “Dave’s vision will disrupt and reshape the hearing aid market through his laser focus on the value proposition to and experience of consumers.”

According to the Hearing Loss Association of America, some 48 million Americans have some form of hearing loss. Only 3 out of 10 consumers have received effective treatment for a variety of reasons. Fortune Business Insights predicts the U.S. hearing aids market size is projected to grow from $3.46 billion in 2022 to $5.86 billion by 2029 driven by powerful secular trends.

“As technology advances and friction in the sales channel is reduced, value trickles down to the consumer when products move more smoothly from the manufacturer to their homes,” said Alan Ezeir, partner and board member. “There will be a revolutionary change in the way consumers obtain their hearing aids, and Hearing at Home intends to take full advantage of that new reality.”

“Today’s consumer experience is full of stress and pressure,” commented Burke. “From doctor visits to clinical attendance for tests to long waits, and finally to hearing aids costing as much as $8,000 that might not work as promised.

“Hearing at Home intends to permanently extinguish the cognitive overload, leading to better outcomes for a growing community that remains demonstrably underserved by legacy equipment manufacturers protecting a decades-old business model. It is long past time to put consumer needs first,” said Burke. “To grow to realize that objective, Hearing at Home will build advantaged brands, embrace emerging technologies, and existentially seek strategic partners.”

ABOUT HEARING AT HOME

Hearing at Home LLC is a multi-branded, direct-to-consumer leader in hearing devices. Our vision is to disrupt and reshape the legacy hearing aid market through a disciplined focus on the consumer value proposition by eliminating the pain points. Our brands will be top of mind for the tens of millions of consumers of all ages who are underserved by the hearing aid industry of today.