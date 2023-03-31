Kaptyn Becomes Official Premium Transportation Partner of the LA Clippers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaptyn, an Electric Vehicle (EV) mobility platform with all employee drivers that provides exceptional transportation experiences, announced today that the company is now the Official Premium Transportation Partner of the LA Clippers. This new partnership brings together Kaptyn and the Clippers for a variety of VIP experiences for fans through the end of the 2022-2023 season.

“The Clippers are one of the biggest draws in Los Angeles and we are thrilled to partner with them to provide premium transportation experiences for fans this season,” said Kaptyn founder and CEO Andrew Meyers. “We know transportation in and around Los Angeles can be complicated and we’re confident Clippers fans will love our consistent, reliable and environmentally conscious service.”

As the Official Premium Transportation Partner of the LA Clippers, Kaptyn will provide rides for the Clippers Organization and VIP fans as well as offer 20% off rides to any customer who books Kaptyn on a Clippers gameday using promo code GAMEDAY on the company’s website kaptyn.com.

“We are excited to welcome Kaptyn into the Clippers family and offer their premium transportation experience to our team and fans,” said Scott Sonnenberg, Chief Global Partnerships Officer. “Transportation is an extremely important part of the gameday experience, and we’re thrilled Clipper Nation can now rely on Kaptyn and their 100% EV fleet.”

Founded in 2018, Kaptyn launched service in Los Angeles in late 2022, becoming the first 100% EV fleet in the city. The company, which also has operations in Las Vegas and Miami, owns and operates one of the largest EV fleets in the U.S. with hundreds of vehicles and full-time employee drivers. Kaptyn offers pre-scheduled rides in all-electric vehicles driven by full-time professional drivers. The current pickup and drop-off radius goes as far north as Thousand Oaks and San Fernando Valley, out to Pasadena and down just south of Manhattan Beach with plans to expand operations in 2023. Passengers can book rides using the Kaptyn website at least three hours ahead of their desired pick-up time and up to 30 days in advance. Kaptyn drivers show up at least 10 minutes prior to pick-up time in black-on-black EVs, creating a consistent, elevated customer experience for every passenger and every ride.

About Kaptyn

With one of the largest Electric Vehicle (EV) fleets in the U.S. and all employee drivers, Kaptyn provides exceptional transportation experiences while also driving EV adoption across the transportation industry by developing and deploying an integrated eMobility platform designed to optimize electrification of fleets on a large scale and, ultimately, change mobility for good. Kaptyn currently operates in Las Vegas, South Florida and Southern California with additional markets coming soon. Learn more at https://www.kaptyn.com/.