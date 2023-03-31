NPMA Recognizes the Important Role of Pest Control Professionals During National Pest Management Month

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April is National Pest Management Month (NPMM), an annual observance recognized by Chase’s Calendar of Events highlighting the vital role pest control plays in protecting public health, food and property from the threats posed by pests. This April, the National Pest Management Association commends pest control professionals for their commitment to protecting public health and property. Without them, we’d be much more aware of how closely we are living alongside pests such as rodents and cockroaches.

“Without the steadfast efforts of pest control professionals, the general public’s health would be at risk,” says Jim Fredericks, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for NPMA. “Pest control professionals protect the food we eat, the places we live and the people we love from pests. They have worked tirelessly to reduce our risk of falling ill from dangerous diseases spread by pests and continue to preserve our property from pest damage. For that, we are incredibly grateful.”

According to a 2023 survey commissioned by the NPMA and conducted online by The Harris Poll, 88% of Americans have had bugs, insects or rodents in their home over the past year. Pest infestations should be taken seriously for the safety of a homeowners’ health and home.

Just in time for spring cleaning season, NPMA is helping homeowners prepare for peak pest season by offering the following expert tips:

Seal cracks and holes on the outside of the home including entry points for utilities and pipes.

Keep tree branches and shrubbery well-trimmed and away from the house.

Keep basements, attics, and crawl spaces well-ventilated and dry.

Store garbage in sealed containers and dispose of it regularly.

Fredericks advises homeowners who are concerned about pest activity in their home to contact a licensed pest control professional. “Pest control is not a DIY task. Licensed pest professionals have the knowledge, tools and training to safely and properly eliminate pest infestations.” For more information on how to prevent pests and the most common pests homeowners find in their homes, visit www.PestWorld.org.

