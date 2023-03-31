キオクシアとウエスタンデジタル、最新の3次元フラッシュメモリを発表

東京、カリフォルニア州サンノゼ--(BUSINESS WIRE)--（ビジネスワイヤ） -- キオクシア株式会社とウエスタンデジタルコーポレーション（NASDAQ:WDC）は本日、高度なスケーリング技術とウェーハボンディング技術を採用した最新の3次元フラッシュメモリを発表しました。本フラッシュメモリは、多くの市場における急速なデータ需要増加のニーズを満たす容量、性能、信頼性を魅力的なコストで実現します。

キオクシアとウエスタンデジタルは、いくつかの独自プロセスやアーキテクチャを導入することで平面方向のスケーリングを可能にし、コストを削減しました。平面方向と垂直方向のスケーリングのバランスにより、大容量をより少ない積層数、より小さなダイサイズ、魅力的なコストで実現することができます。また、ウェーハボンディング技術を用いて、別々に製造したCMOS回路のウェーハとメモリセルアレイのウェーハを貼り合わせる画期的なCBA（CMOS directly Bonded to Array）技術を開発し、ビット密度の向上と高速なNAND I/O速度を実現しました。

218層の3次元フラッシュメモリは、4プレーン動作の1TbのTLC（Triple-Level-Cell）とQLC（Quad-Level-Cell）で展開され、革新的な平面方向のスケーリング技術の採用により、前世代より50%以上ビット密度の向上を実現しています。またNAND I/O速度は前世代より60%向上した3.2Gb/秒以上を実現し、20%の書き込み性能と読み出しレイテンシの改善と相まって、全体的なパフォーマンス、ユーザビリティが向上します。

ウエスタンデジタルの技術兼戦略統括のシニアバイスプレジデントAlper Ilkbahar（アルパー・イリキバハル）は次のように述べています。「 新しい3次元フラッシュメモリは、キオクシアとの強力なパートナーシップと、両社の3次元フラッシュメモリにおけるイノベーション・リーダーシップの成果です。研究開発の共同ロードマップと継続的な研究開発投資により、予定よりも早く投資効率が高く高性能なソリューションを提供することができました。」

キオクシアの技術統括責任者である百冨正樹は次のように述べています。「技術開発におけるキオクシアとウエスタンデジタルのパートナーシップにより、業界最高1ビット密度の第8世代のBiCS FLASH™を発表できることを大変嬉しく思います。CBA技術とスケーリングイノベーションを採用することで、スマートフォン、IoT機器やデータセンターまで、さまざまなデータセントリックなアプリケーションにも適応できる3次元フラッシュメモリ技術のポートフォリオを更に進化させることができました。弊社は特定のお客様に対して製品のサンプル出荷を既に開始しています。」

■キオクシアについて

キオクシアはフラッシュメモリ、SSDの開発、製造、販売を行っています。1987年 NAND型フラッシュメモリを発明し、2017年に株式会社東芝から分社。2019年10月にキオクシア株式会社に社名変更しました。「『記憶』 で世界をおもしろくする」のミッションのもと、世界中の人々にさまざまな「価値」の提供を目指しています。3次元フラッシュメモリ「BiCS FLASH™」はスマートフォン、PC、データセンター、自動車などのアプリケーションに大容量記憶デバイスとして搭載されています。

■ウエスタンデジタルについて

ウエスタンデジタルは、データを活用し、データの持つポテンシャルを解き放つという使命を担っています。フラッシュとHDDにおいて、メモリーテクノロジーの進歩に支えられ、私たちはブレークスルー・イノベーションと強力なデータストレージ・ソリューションを生み出し、その願いを実現できるようにします。そして私たちの価値観の核心として、切迫する気候変動に立ち向かうために、Science Based Targetsイニシアチブにより承認された壮大で高い炭素削減目標に一丸となって取り組んでいきます。ウエスタンデジタルおよびWestern Digital®、SanDisk®、WD®ブランドの詳細については、https://www.westerndigital.com/ja-jp をご覧ください。

*1 キオクシア調べ （2023年3月30日時点）