Envision Healthcare Reaches Multiyear Agreement With Aetna to Provide Patients Nationwide In-Network Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Envision Healthcare, a leading national medical group, has entered into a multiyear agreement with Aetna, a CVS Health company, to provide the health insurance plan’s commercial and Medicare members in-network care provided by Envision clinicians in communities throughout the nation.

The agreement includes in-network access to all Envision physicians and advanced practice providers specializing in anesthesiology, emergency medicine, hospital medicine, radiology, neonatology, trauma and surgical care. It also includes care provided at the ambulatory surgery centers Envision operates through AMSURG.

“Every day, Envision clinical teams go above and beyond to save patients’ lives and help them heal in their greatest time of need, providing high-quality, compassionate, evidence-based care,” said Jim Rechtin, Chief Executive Officer of Envision Healthcare. “Crucial to our mission of caring for patients when they need it most is ensuring they have access to affordable medical treatment, and our agreement with Aetna helps make that happen for millions of Aetna members across the country. We look forward to building on our relationship with Aetna and creating a framework that supports the delivery of value-based care and the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

About Envision Healthcare Corporation

Envision Healthcare Corporation is a leading national medical group that delivers physician and advanced practice provider services, primarily in the areas of emergency and hospitalist medicine, anesthesiology, radiology/teleradiology and neonatology. As a leader in ambulatory surgical care, AMSURG holds ownership in more than 250 surgery centers in 34 states and the District of Columbia, with medical specialties ranging from gastroenterology to ophthalmology and orthopedics. In total, the medical group offers a differentiated suite of clinical solutions on a national scale with a local understanding of our communities, creating value for health systems, payers, providers and patients. For additional information, visit www.envisionhealth.com.