At Home’s Sumit Anand Lands on Forbes CIO Next List of Top 50 Tech Leaders

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At Home, The Home and Holiday Superstore, is celebrating its Chief Information Officer and Head of Strategy Sumit Anand for being named to the Forbes CIO Next List. The list is comprised of 50 top technology leaders who are leveraging technology to transform and accelerate the growth of their business.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have a fantastic information technology team and I’m grateful to have Sumit as their leader,” said Lee Bird, Chairman & CEO of At Home. “He embodies the values of great leadership, teamwork and collaboration across the enterprise. His trust, transparency and communication make him a key leader in this space, and he’s extremely deserving to make the Forbes CIO Next list. Congrats to Sumit!”

Mr. Anand has been with At Home since 2018. He is part of the Executive Team and is responsible for leading the technology, cyber security, digital, corporate strategy and analytics business capabilities for the enterprise. He oversees a team that develops a cohesive organizational strategy and technology approach around At Home’s Business Roadmap including key areas like merchandising, supply chain, omni-channel, stores, digital, real-estate and corporate systems.

“I’m honored to receive this recognition and am grateful to my team and cross-functional partners who have had a significant impact on enabling the organization to deliver on At Home’s business objectives,” said Mr. Anand. “We’ve helped grow the company to 262 stores, opened a second distribution center, launched omnichannel and modernized our technology footprint across the enterprise.”

Mr. Anand was the Enterprise Winner of the 2020 Dallas CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards and was also named to the D CEO Dallas 500 Most Influential Leaders in North Texas. He is also a Dallas CIO (Evanta Gartner) Co-Chair, National Retail Federation (NRF) CIO Council Member and Northwestern University Retail Analytics Council Advisory Board Member.

At Home, the leading destination for home décor, gives customers a wide selection of style ideas, a continually updated assortment, the latest trends and exciting seasonal products, all at a great price. Hundreds of items arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration and shoppers will discover new collections from designers Ty Pennington, Laila Ali, Willow Crossley, Grace Mitchell and Tracey Boyd.

About At Home:

At Home, The Home and Holiday Superstore, offers up to 45,000 on-trend home products to fit every room, style, budget or season. From furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares, to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor, At Home offers décor for all, and always for less. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, At Home currently operates 262 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at athome.com.