Braze Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE) a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today announced results for its fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

“In the past year, we continued to strengthen our position as a market leader by finding the opportunities in change, expanding our customer base by 29% and our revenue by nearly 50%,” said Bill Magnuson, cofounder and CEO of Braze. “Customer engagement is a universal business imperative, and Braze innovations such as Cloud Data Ingestion, native support for WhatsApp, and AI enhancements to our Predictive Suite enable our customers to evolve their strategies and expand to new use cases.”

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $98.7 million compared to $70.4 million in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, up 40% year-over year, driven primarily by new customers, upsells, and renewals.

driven primarily by new customers, upsells, and renewals. Subscription revenue in the quarter was $94.8 million compared to $65.9 million in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, and professional services and other revenue was $3.9 million compared to $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

Remaining performance obligations as of January 31, 2023 was $455.7 million, of which $312.6 million is current, which we define as less than one year.

GAAP gross margin was 66.1% compared to 64.8% in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 67.0% compared to 67.2% in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

Dollar-based net retention for all customers for the trailing 12 months ended January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022 was 124% and 128%, respectively; dollar-based net retention for customers with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $500,000 or more was 126% compared to 136% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

Total customers increased to 1,770 as of January 31, 2023 from 1375 as of January 31, 2022; 156 of our customers had ARR of $500,000 or more as of January 31, 2023, compared to 107 customers as of January 31, 2022.

GAAP operating loss was $36.5 million compared to an operating loss of $42.6 million in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022. Operating loss in the quarter included $18.8 million of stock-based compensation expense.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $16.7 million compared to a loss of $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Braze common stockholders was $(0.35) compared to $(0.55) in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Braze common stockholders was $(0.14) compared to $(0.18) in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.01 million compared to net cash used in operating activities of $24.5 million in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

Free cash flow was $(1.9) million compared to $(26.0) million in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

Total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities was $482.7 million as of January 31, 2023 compared to $518.1 million as the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $355.4 million compared to $238.0 million in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, up 49.3% year-over year, driven primarily by new customers, upsells, and renewals.

driven primarily by new customers, upsells, and renewals. Subscription revenue was $338.4 million compared to $221.7 million in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, and professional services and other revenue was $17.1 million compared to $16.4 million in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

GAAP gross margin was 67.4% compared to 67.0% in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 68.5% compared to 67.9% in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

GAAP operating loss was $148.1 million compared to a loss of $78.2 million in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $69.5 million compared to a loss of $31.0 million in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Braze common stockholders was $(1.47) compared to $(2.20) in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Braze common stockholders was $(0.64) compared to $(0.85) in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

Net cash used in operating activities was $22.3 million compared to net cash used in operating activities of $35.4 million in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

Free cash flow was $(39.0) million compared to $(39.8) million in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

Recent Business Highlights

Notable new business wins and upsells in the quarter included Warner Bros. Discovery, Finish Line, McClatchy Media Company, MyFitnessPal, Sonic Drive-In, and Heycar.

Published third annual Customer Engagement Report, which combines data from over 1,500 marketing decision makers across 14 global markets to detail how customer engagement has evolved over the past year, and highlights opportunities for improvement and growth in 2023.

Named as a leader in The Forrester Wave TM for Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023.

for Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023. Launched WhatsApp Messaging to help brands build deeper customer relationships.

Announced strategic partnership with WPP to better serve existing customers and drive adoption of the Braze Customer Engagement Platform.

Entered into an agreement to acquire North Star, Braze’s exclusive reseller in Australia and New Zealand.

Financial Outlook

Braze is initiating guidance for the fiscal first quarter ending April 30, 2023 and fiscal year ending January 31, 2024.

Metric

(in millions, except per share amounts) FY 2024 Q1 Guidance FY 2024 Guidance Revenue $98.5 - 99.5 $433.0 - 438.0 Non-GAAP operating loss $(19.0) - (20.0) $(57.0) - (61.0) Non-GAAP net loss $(17.0) - (18.0) $(53.0) - (57.0) Non-GAAP net loss per share $(0.18) - (0.19) $(0.55) - (0.59) Weighted average shares outstanding ~96.2 ~97.1

Braze is also providing guidance on its non-GAAP operating loss margin, which it believes will be negative 7% or better during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024.

Braze has not reconciled its guidance as to non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share or non-GAAP operating loss margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measure as a result of uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in Braze’s stock price. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Braze’s results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Supplemental and Other Financial Information

Supplemental information, including an accompanying financial presentation and other information can be accessed through Braze’s investor website at investors.braze.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables contain the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, and non-GAAP free cash flow. Braze defines non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating income margin, and non-GAAP net loss as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, employer taxes related to stock-based compensation and charitable contribution expense. Prior to the first quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, Braze did not adjust non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating income margin, or non-GAAP net loss for employer taxes related to stock-based compensation or charitable contribution expense, because these amounts were immaterial in prior periods. Braze defines non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities, minus purchases of property and equipment and minus capitalized internal-use software costs. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Braze uses this non-GAAP financial information internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that this non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Braze’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by Braze’s management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation is provided below in the financial statement tables included below in this press release for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

Braze encourages investors to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly and fiscal year financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Braze’s business.

Definition of Other Business Metrics

Customer: Braze defines a customer, as of period end, as the separate and distinct, ultimate parent-level entity that has an active subscription with Braze to use its products. A single organization could have multiple distinct contracting divisions or subsidiaries, all of which together would be considered a single customer.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): Braze defines ARR as the annualized value of customer subscription contracts, including certain premium professional services that are subject to contractual subscription terms, as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms (including contracts for which Braze is negotiating a renewal). Braze’s calculation of ARR is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future events (such as customer cancellations, expansion or contraction of existing customers relationships or price increases or decreases) that may cause any such contract not to be renewed on its existing terms. ARR may decline or fluctuate as a result of a number of factors, including customers’ satisfaction or dissatisfaction with Braze’s products and professional services, pricing, competitive offerings, economic conditions or overall changes in Braze’s customers’ spending levels. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and does not represent Braze’s GAAP revenue on an annualized basis or a forecast of revenue, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate: Braze calculates dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the ARR from a cohort of customers as of 12 months prior to such period-end (the Prior Period ARR). Braze then calculates the ARR from the same cohort of customers as of the end of the current period (the Current Period ARR). Current Period ARR includes any expansion and is net of contraction or attrition over the last 12 months, but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. Braze then divides the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the point-in-time dollar-based net retention rate. Braze then calculates the weighted average point-in-time dollar-based net retention rates as of the last day of each month in the current trailing 12-month period to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate.

Remaining Performance Obligations: The transaction price allocated to remaining performance obligations represents amounts under non-cancelable contracts expected to be recognized as revenue in future periods, and may be influenced by several factors, including seasonality, the timing of renewals, the timing of service delivery and contract terms. Unbilled portions of the remaining performance obligation are subject to future economic risks including bankruptcies, regulatory changes and other market factors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding Braze’s financial outlook for the first quarter of and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” might,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “shall,” “should,” “target,” “will” “and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on Braze’s current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause Braze’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: (1) unstable market and economic conditions may have serious adverse consequences on Braze’s business, financial condition and share price; (2) Braze’s recent rapid revenue growth may not be indicative of its future revenue growth; (3) Braze’s history of operating losses; (4) Braze’s limited operating history at its current scale; (5) Braze’s ability to successfully manage its growth; (6) the accuracy of estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth and the impact of global macroeconomic uncertainty, including from global and domestic disruptions, such as the instability among financial institutions, the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and other general market, political, economic and business conditions, that could affect Braze’s or its customers’ businesses, financial condition and results of operations; (7) Braze’s ability and the ability of its platform to adapt and respond to changing customer or consumer needs, requirements or preferences; (8) Braze’s ability to attract new customers and renew existing customers; (9) the competitive markets in which Braze participates and the intense competition that it faces; (10) Braze’s ability to adapt and respond effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving cybersecurity and data privacy risks, evolving industry standards or changing regulations; and (11) Braze’s reliance on third-party providers of cloud-based infrastructure; as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Braze’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 14, 2022 and other subsequent filings Braze makes with the SEC from time to time, including Braze’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2023 that will be filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Braze’s views only as of the date of this press release and Braze assumes no obligation, and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2021 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune's 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, Jakarta, London, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Braze uses its Investor website at investors.braze.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor its investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Selected Financial Data

BRAZE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

January 31, Fiscal Year Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 98,675 $ 70,434 $ 355,426 $ 238,035 Cost of revenue (1)(2) 33,425 24,775 115,818 78,511 Gross Profit 65,250 45,659 239,608 159,524 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1)(2) 52,792 45,726 201,684 127,137 Research and development (1)(2) 26,754 22,904 97,293 59,034 General and administrative (1)(2)(3)(4) 22,224 19,617 88,771 51,564 Total operating expenses 101,770 88,247 387,748 237,735 Loss from operations (36,520 ) (42,588 ) (148,140 ) (78,211 ) Other income (expense), net 3,637 362 7,977 (121 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (32,883 ) (42,226 ) (140,163 ) (78,332 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 925 1,117 583 (165 ) Net loss (33,808 ) (43,343 ) (140,746 ) (78,167 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (357 ) (408 ) (1,780 ) (1,448 ) Net loss attributable to Braze, Inc. $ (33,451 ) $ (42,935 ) $ (138,966 ) $ (76,719 ) Net loss per share attributable to Braze, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (1.47 ) $ (2.20 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to Braze, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted 94,966 78,364 94,569 34,897

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended

January 31, Fiscal Year Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 896 $ 1,654 $ 3,616 $ 2,185 Sales and marketing 6,253 10,400 23,871 16,281 Research and development 7,743 9,833 28,897 15,613 General and administrative 3,933 7,257 15,833 13,101 Total $ 18,825 $ 29,144 $ 72,217 $ 47,180

(2) Includes employer taxes related to stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended

January 31, Fiscal Year Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 14 $ — $ 71 $ — Sales and marketing 60 — 603 — Research and development 49 — 353 — General and administrative 67 — 319 — Total employer taxes related to stock-based compensation expense $ 190 $ — $ 1,346 $ —

(3) Includes 1% Pledge charitable donation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended

January 31, Fiscal Year Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 General and administrative $ — $ — $ 4,260 $ —

(4) Includes acquisition related expense as follows:

Three Months Ended

January 31, Fiscal Year Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 General and administrative $ 773 $ — $ 773 $ —

BRAZE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) January 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,587 $ 478,937 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,613 and $743 at January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022, respectively 78,338 64,504 Marketable securities 410,083 35,156 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,163 29,588 Total current assets 583,171 608,185 Restricted cash, noncurrent 4,036 4,036 Property and equipment, net 20,339 7,393 Operating lease right-of-use assets 46,261 — Deferred contract costs 48,451 41,689 Other assets $ 3,148 $ 4,959 TOTAL ASSETS $ 705,406 $ 666,262 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable 3,101 2,083 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 37,415 31,623 Deferred revenue 166,092 126,260 Operating lease liabilities, current 10,695 — Total current liabilities 217,303 159,966 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 40,590 — Other long-term liabilities 755 1,478 TOTAL LIABILITIES 258,648 161,444 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Redeemable non-controlling interest 1,455 3,235 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 and 2,000,000,000 shares authorized as of January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022, respectively; 61,585,973 and 18,549,183 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022, respectively 6 1 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 110,000,000 and 110,000,000 shares authorized as of January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022, respectively; 34,389,453 and 74,418,847 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022, respectively 4 8 Additional paid-in capital 806,044 717,175 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,824 ) (640 ) Accumulated deficit (353,927 ) (214,961 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 445,303 $ 501,583 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 705,406 $ 666,262

BRAZE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

January 31, Fiscal Year Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss (including amounts attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests) $ (33,808 ) $ (43,343 ) $ (140,746 ) $ (78,167 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 18,849 29,144 72,243 47,180 Amortization of deferred contract costs 6,391 4,537 23,639 17,710 Depreciation and amortization 1,692 650 4,618 2,773 Provision for credit losses 479 186 807 88 Value of common stock donated to charity — — 4,260 — Amortization of discount/premium on marketable securities 583 56 1,336 369 Non-cash foreign exchange loss (gain) (57 ) (4 ) 1,612 387 Other 795 (57 ) 495 (80 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (20,527 ) (28,664 ) (14,650 ) (29,821 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,494 ) (13,179 ) 3,596 (17,537 ) Deferred contract costs (9,246 ) (11,050 ) (30,469 ) (31,967 ) ROU assets and liabilities 865 — 3,355 — Other assets 678 (730 ) 1,711 (4,723 ) Accounts payable 880 865 906 1,649 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,474 9,959 5,075 6,026 Deferred revenue 25,473 27,833 39,894 51,471 Other long-term liabilities (15 ) (733 ) 10 (756 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 12 (24,530 ) (22,308 ) (35,398 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (1,381 ) (1,200 ) (15,447 ) (2,310 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (553 ) (223 ) (1,258 ) (2,065 ) Purchases of marketable securities (23,343 ) (4,026 ) (638,221 ) (36,894 ) Maturities of marketable securities 43,300 3,700 256,407 59,309 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities 18,023 (1,749 ) (398,519 ) 18,040 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of offering costs — 462,260 — 462,260 Investment from redeemable non-controlling interest — — — 2,450 Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 4,119 3,721 11,332 8,362 Payment of deferred offering costs — (2,673 ) — (5,157 ) Repurchase of common shares — — — — Repurchase of shares related to early exercised options — (2 ) — (5 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,119 463,306 11,332 467,910 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,043 (66 ) (855 ) (597 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 23,197 436,961 (410,350 ) 449,955 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 49,426 46,012 482,973 33,018 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 72,623 $ 482,973 $ 72,623 $ 482,973

BRAZE, INC.

U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following tables reconcile each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three Months Ended

January 31, Fiscal Year Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 65,250 $ 45,659 $ 239,608 $ 159,524 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 896 1,654 3,616 2,185 Employer taxes related to stock-based compensation expense 14 — 71 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 66,160 $ 47,313 $ 243,295 $ 161,709 GAAP gross margin 66.1 % 64.8 % 67.4 % 67.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 67.0 % 67.2 % 68.5 % 67.9 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Three Months Ended

January 31, Fiscal Year Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 52,792 $ 45,726 $ 201,684 $ 127,137 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 6,253 10,400 23,871 16,281 Employer taxes related to stock-based compensation expense 60 — 603 — Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 46,479 $ 35,326 $ 177,210 $ 110,856 GAAP research and development expense $ 26,754 $ 22,904 $ 97,293 $ 59,034 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 7,743 9,833 28,897 15,613 Employer taxes related to stock-based compensation expense 49 — 353 — Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 18,962 $ 13,071 $ 68,043 $ 43,421 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 22,224 $ 19,617 $ 88,771 $ 51,564 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 3,933 7,257 15,833 13,101 Employer taxes related to stock-based compensation expense 67 — 319 — 1% Pledge charitable contribution expense — — 4,260 — Acquisition related expense 773 — 773 — Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 17,451 $ 12,360 $ 67,586 $ 38,463

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Loss Three Months Ended

January 31, Fiscal Year Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Loss from operations $ (36,520 ) $ (42,588 ) $ (148,140 ) $ (78,211 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 18,825 29,144 72,217 47,180 Employer taxes related to stock-based compensation expense 190 — 1,346 — 1% Pledge charitable contribution expense — — 4,260 — Acquisition related expense 773 — 773 — Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (16,732 ) $ (13,444 ) $ (69,544 ) $ (31,031 )

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss Three Months Ended

January 31, Fiscal Year Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss attributable to Braze, Inc. $ (33,451 ) $ (42,935 ) $ (138,966 ) $ (76,719 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 18,825 29,144 72,217 47,180 Employer taxes related to stock-based compensation expense 190 — 1,346 — 1% Pledge charitable contribution expense — — 4,260 — Acquisition related expense 773 — 773 — Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Braze, Inc.(1) $ (13,663 ) $ (13,791 ) $ (60,370 ) $ (29,539 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to Braze, Inc.

common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.85 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per

share attributable to Braze, Inc. common stockholders,

basic and diluted 94,966 78,364 94,569 34,897

(1) Assumes no tax impact due to the Company’s net loss position and deferred tax assets.

Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow from Operating

Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended

January 31, Fiscal Year Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities $ 12 $ (24,530 ) $ (22,308 ) $ (35,398 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (1,381 ) (1,200 ) (15,447 ) (2,310 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (553 ) (223 ) (1,258 ) (2,065 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ (1,922 ) $ (25,953 ) $ (39,013 ) $ (39,773 )

